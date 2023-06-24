Pole by Alonso Lopez in qualifying for the Moto2 Dutch GP. The Spaniard of Boscoscuro Speed ​​Up sets the time of 1:36.247 and precedes Jake Dixon, by only 9 thousandths, and Ai Ogura (+0.054), who complete the front row with him. Tony Arbolino, the Italian championship leader, is tenth on the grid (+0.491), while his main rival in the standings, Pedro Acosta, 15 points behind him, is sixth (+0.313).