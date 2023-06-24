In qualifying, the Spaniard from Boscoscuro precedes Dixon and Ogura. The Italian leader of the World Championship closes the top-10 while his rival is on the second row
Pole by Alonso Lopez in qualifying for the Moto2 Dutch GP. The Spaniard of Boscoscuro Speed Up sets the time of 1:36.247 and precedes Jake Dixon, by only 9 thousandths, and Ai Ogura (+0.054), who complete the front row with him. Tony Arbolino, the Italian championship leader, is tenth on the grid (+0.491), while his main rival in the standings, Pedro Acosta, 15 points behind him, is sixth (+0.313).
The top 10 is completed by: 4. Fermin Aldeguer with the other Boscoscuro (+0.234); 5. Sam Lowes (+0.281); 7. Somkiat Chantra (+0.317); 8. Albert Arenas (+0.356) and 9. Celestino Vietti (+0.416), who also crashed at turn 3, but without consequences. Vietti, among other things, had been among the promoted from Q1 together with Baltus, Alcoba and Garcia.
