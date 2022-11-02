President Andrés Manuel López Obrador has defined himself as a leftist politician. Also as a Christian. The ruler who admires Benito Juárez so much, who enacted the reform laws in 1859 that established a secular state in Mexico, carries in his wallet an image of the Virgin of Guadalupe, also called Morena, an eloquent evocation of the name of the party he founded in 2015. The president’s nods to the Catholic religion, a resounding majority in Mexico, have been constant since the beginning of his political project, in another example of his proverbial acuity in detecting the country’s electoral levers. Close to Catholic voters, he nevertheless maintains a distance from the episcopate, increasingly critical of his government. The last chapter has had as its protagonist the electoral reform of the president, harshly censured by the Episcopal Conference.

López Obrador, father of a son whom he baptized Jesús Ernesto, Jesús por Cristo, Ernesto por el Che Guevara, usually entrusts his life and health to science and the Creator. And not just yours. At the height of the Covid pandemic in Mexico, wary of face masks and social distancing, the president claimed that his best protective shield against the deadly virus was his amulet of the Sacred Heart of Jesus. Before becoming president, in 2017, he even declared that the story of Christ – persecuted, spied on and crucified by the potentates of his time, he described – is also his personal story. Kneel where the people kneel, repeats the leader of a country where 90.2 million people, 71% of the population, are Catholic, according to the most recent data from INEGI.

This closeness of the president with that Juarist and Guadalupe people, as he himself has called it, is patent and contrasts with his distance from the ecclesiastical hierarchy, a leadership that accumulates scandals and controversies such as the elevation of clerics such as Marcial Maciel, an example of pederasty church, or Bishop Onesimo Cepeda, involved in accusations of fraud and enrichment, or Cardinal Norberto Rivera, who covered up sexual abuse.

The latest episode of the confrontation between López Obrador and the clerics happened this week, after the Episcopate Conference issued a bulletin in which it described the electoral reform initiative promoted by López Obrador and his party, Morena, as “frankly regressive.” . The Church also said that the reform “constitutes an offense to the democratic life of the country” and that it is an attempt to “undermine” the National Electoral Institute (INE) and the Federal Electoral Tribunal (TEPJF).

López Obrador replied in his morning conference on Wednesday that he respected his point of view but did not agree with it. And he spoke of Pope Francis being a “true Christian”, unlike, he said, the sector of the Church “which has links with the power elites, which does not relate to the people, especially the poor”. It is not the first time that López Obrador has attacked religious leaders who do not follow Francisco’s example for being, as he has said, “very pergolas by the Mexican oligarchy.”

Confrontation on the rise

The murder of two Jesuit priests in the mountains of Chihuahua on June 20 marked one of the harshest episodes of confrontation. The priests criticized the policy of “hugs, not bullets” and demanded more forceful actions from the president to contain the violence. “What do the priests want? That we solve problems with violence? Are we going to bet on war?”, The president then questioned. “Why didn’t they act with Calderón in that way? Why were they silent when the massacres were ordered, when the ‘kill them hot’ was put into practice? Why this hypocrisy?

Among the clergy seems to have permeated the doctrine of Bishop Onesimo Cepeda that “the lay State is a pulled”. In June 2021, in the middle of the intermediate federal elections in which López Obrador and the opposition were fighting for control of Congress and several governorships, Cardinal Juan Sandoval Íñiguez warned his parishioners that “the dictatorship is coming” and asked not to vote “for who are in power.” The priest Mario Ángel Flores Ramos called for not giving “more power to those who have not been able to use it for the common good” or “to those who are dedicated to dividing, not uniting.” The federal Electoral Court determined that both clergymen violated the principle of Church-State separation, “because their expressions, in an unequivocal manner, sought to induce a vote against a political option”, and ordered the Ministry of the Interior to impose sanctions on them, which could consist of public reprimands or economic fines. Two other clerics, Cardinal Carlos Aguiar Retes and Bishop Pedro Pablo Elizondo Cárdenas, also made electoral pronouncements.

Elio Masferrer, an anthropologist expert in religions, explains that López Obrador’s distance from the Catholic hierarchy in Mexico is not only deep, but also ancient. “The Catholic Church here has not dedicated itself to distributing indulgences. The Catholic Church was associated with power”, he maintains in an interview. That dome, he says, excommunicated the independence priests Miguel Hidalgo and José María Morelos, two heroes of López Obrador; it also excommunicated the constituents of the Reform and the constituents of 1917, and recognized Victoriano Huerta, who overthrew Francisco I. Madero, “apostle of democracy” of the president, through a coup. “It’s a married lawsuit,” summarizes Masferrer, adding: “López Obrador constantly reminds them (Catholic leaders) to do his job. He quotes the Bible. He reminds them that they are Christians and that Jesus died defending the poor.”

The academic points out that, despite the conflict, the president has managed to capitalize on the support of the base of Catholic parishioners, since these do not identify with the ecclesiastical leadership that is well related to the past governments of the PRI and the PAN. “What the bishops say doesn’t make him sleepy, because he gets along well with Francis. Many of the postulates of the ‘4T’ coincide with those of Francisco, the entire social discourse, the criticism of neoliberalism. In some way, the Catholic hierarchy is isolated, it has no social base: its base is the powerful”. López Obrador, who criticizes so much the penchant for material wealth; that promoted the distribution of a Moral Primer with the support of local priests; that he professes love for his neighbor, even better if he is poor; that he urges to forgive, he knows perfectly well the country he rules. “López Obrador is disputing the Catholic hierarchy for its social base,” says Masferrer.

