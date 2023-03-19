How to get around the chaos of Mexico City during the demonstration: schedule, closed streets and alternatives

The march to commemorate the anniversary of the 1938 oil expropriation and the political muscle of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador begins at 5:00 p.m. this Saturday on the Zócalo plate in Mexico City. The program of the event is not yet known, but López Obrador himself has spoken of a concert: “We are going to invite our singers, those who like the people, the people. It is going to be a party because we rescue Pemex and the Commission Federal Electricity”, he said.

The streets for vehicular traffic that will remain closed during the event are the following: Circuit Plaza de la Constitución, Avenida 20 de Noviembre, José María Pino Suárez, 5 de Febrero, Corregidora and 5 de Mayo. Although the ceremony will start at 5:00 p.m., the security devices will be active two hours before, according to the Citizen Security Secretariat. It is estimated the participation of more than 250 traffic officers who will divert access to motorists through the traffic routes indicated by the same instance of the capital’s government.

Click here to read the complete note from José Carlos Oliva.