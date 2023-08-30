López Obrador with António Guterres at the UN Security Council, on November 9, 2021. CARLO ALLEGRI (Reuters)

On November 9, 2021, within the United Nations Security Council, Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador drew world attention by making a clearly avant-garde proposal: he asked all countries to support the creation of a World Fraternity and Welfare Fund, which would attract contributions from the richest —people, companies and countries— to give a dignified life to 750 million poor people around the world. The president outlined some general lines of the plan, and promised that “in the next few days” Mexico would present the program before the UN General Assembly. The president’s proposal did not find an echo among the countries, which made him notice that the Security Council was not the ideal place. Months later, López Obrador lamented the lack of support from nations. Two years after he formulated his plan, there is no evidence that the Mexican government has presented it to the General Assembly, nor that any progress has been made in its formation.

This has been confirmed by the Office of the Presidency, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Finance through responses to requests for transparency made by the organization Fundar. This association specialized in tax justice asked these three agencies for the documents showing the progress of the preparation of the plan. The institutions responded in the same terms: “the requested information is not in our files” or “no documents containing the information were located”, official ways of saying that what was requested does not exist.

To corroborate the institutional positions, this newspaper directly asked the social communication addresses of the three agencies. The officials consulted did not respond, after a week of waiting. In the case of Foreign Relations, it was expressly asked if the Mexican government presented López Obrador’s altruistic proposal to the UN General Assembly in 2021 or 2022. The agency did not answer this question either. However, between public documents presented by Mexico in the regular sessions of the United Nations in both years does not include López Obrador’s project.

Outlining his plan in November 2021, the president said the Global Fraternity and Welfare Fund would make available $1 trillion annually through three sources of funding: the voluntary donation of 4% of the fortunes of the richest people; a similar contribution from the 1,000 largest corporations, and the contribution of 0.2% of GDP from each G-20 member country.

López Obrador’s proposal was a criticism of the “lethargy” in which the international organization was plunged. According to the president, the experience of the pandemic showed that the pharmaceutical corporations had resoundingly imposed themselves on the Covax mechanism and that the UN had become an inconsequential institution. “Never in the history of this organization has anything really substantial been done to benefit the poor, but it is never too late to do justice. Today is the time to act against marginalization, addressing the causes and not just the consequences”, he said then from New York.

López Obrador explained that the resources collected by the fund would be delivered directly to the beneficiaries of the entire planet, without the intermediation of civil organizations, in the form of scholarships for students, pensions for the elderly, support for children with disabilities, aid to peasants and payments to young people who work as apprentices. To determine the target population, the president said, the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) would carry out, starting in 2022, a “census of the poorest in the world.” These guidelines were nothing more than a replica of the policy model implemented by López Obrador in Mexico: censuses controlled by the Government and parallel to those carried out by technical agencies; dispersion of resources through social programs for the poorest; distrust of civil society organizations.

street lamp

Beyond what the vacuum that the UN countries made to the president’s proposal means, it is more urgent to talk about the pending issues in Mexico in terms of tax policy, wealth redistribution and combating inequality, says Iván Benumea, Coordinator of Fundar’s Tax Justice Program. The specialist points out that, although this Administration has implemented some actions to reduce the concentration of wealth, such as the fight against tax evasion and the increase in the minimum wage, there are still challenges to make large companies and the richest individuals pay proportional taxes. As a sample button: of the 34 OECD countries, Mexico has the lowest levels of tax collection with respect to its GDP.

“It is essential that taxes be implemented that manage to reduce the concentration of wealth that some individuals have in this country. It is estimated that 50% of the wealth —all the assets and goods, which include houses, land, companies, etc.— is in the possession of the richest 1% of this country”, affirms Benumea in an interview. “These phenomena could be addressed if the Mexican State would charge more taxes to people who have more, and then redistribute those resources in favor of public policies such as the construction of hospitals, the transfer of resources to lower-income households, increasing funds for social programs that have had favorable results in reducing poverty. There are many options of what could be done with those resources that today, definitely, are concentrated in very few people”, she points out.

The specialist maintains that the so-called tax benefits should be reviewed, a legal resource that allows companies and the very rich to pay less taxes through deductions, exemptions, reduced rates and administrative facilities. He adds that property taxes, such as taxes on capital transactions, net wealth, and inheritance, are virtually nil. In the same way, he points out, the laws could be strengthened to require multinationals to pay their taxes in Mexico, as the country where they generate their income, and not to evade their obligations by transferring their wealth to tax havens.

“Acting must be done as soon as possible, because the challenges in terms of financing so that social policy contributes even more to reducing inequalities and poverty and guaranteeing human rights, definitely, need more budget. And at some point a more ambitious tax reform will be needed if López Obrador really wants to contribute to achieving all the social policy purposes that he has set for himself,” Benumea points out.

