Students and teachers demonstrate in front of the CONACYT headquarters on January 14 of this year. Rogelio Morales Ponce (Dark Room)

The president of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, has in his sights the disappearance of the National Council of Science and Technology (Conacyt), the highest body of science in the country for the last 52 years. The president has sent this week to the Chamber of Deputies a battery of measures that contemplate the replacement of the current organism by a new National Council of Humanities, Sciences and Technologies and a new Law of Humanities, Sciences, Technologies and Innovation. To support both reforms, López Obrador again charged against past administrations, assuring that Conacyt moved away from its founding guidelines for promoting science and technology and, on the contrary, promoted a business scheme based on “the commodification of education and science.

The new National Council of Humanities, Sciences and Technologies is proposed —like the current Conacyt— as a decentralized public body, with legal personality and its own assets, with technical and management autonomy, which will act as an advisory entity to the federal Executive. However, behind closed doors, in its internal reorganization, the general management of the Council is endowed with greater power of action, to the detriment of the participation of private universities, associations and business organizations.

In this initiative, the Governing Board of this new Council will be made up of the votes of the main federal Secretariats such as Finance, Education, Welfare, among others, and the invitation of six other people from the community. In the current Conacyt law, these seats are occupied by representatives of the National Association of Universities and Institutions of Higher Education (ANUIES), two researchers from the National System of Researchers and two representatives of the business sector.

In the document sent to the Plenary of San Lázaro, López Obrador affirms that from the PAN government of Vicente Fox (2000-2006) scientific work was oriented towards commercial activities and “elitist criteria” and “productivist evaluation” were imposed inside of the National System of Researchers. The president adds that, under this logic, public postgraduate programs prioritized the laws of the market and universities and research centers functioned as companies and marketers of scientific products and services for the benefit of the private sector.

According to the presidential narrative, in this “productivist” logic, the current Science and Technology Council has played a crucial role. “Conacyt tolerated simulation by accrediting professional programs whose recognition served as a market lure to attract clients who, with the public subsidy they received, paid expensive registration and tuition fees. The Conacyt promoted a business scheme based on the commodification of education and science, ”says El Ejecutivo in writing.

In the explanatory statement of the series of reforms in the field of research, the president once again reproaches the resources managed through 65 scientific trusts, which were eliminated by decree in November 2020. López Obrador insists that through Millions of pesos were channeled from these instruments for years that resulted in “white elephants”, abandoned and underutilized infrastructure projects. The president affirms that, since he came to power, the Conacyt has reoriented its policy with the focus of science as a human right to overcome the burden of the neoliberal period and turn national capacities in the matter in favor of the people of Mexico. Now, with this new battery of measures, the Government of López Obrador seeks to take a more forceful turn.

The creation of this Science Council is under the protection of another initiative also sent to the Chamber of Deputies: the new General Law on Humanities, Sciences, Technologies and Innovation. Since 2019, as part of the reforms, the Mexican Congress was ordered to issue new regulations to recognize at the constitutional level the human right that every person has to enjoy the benefits of the development of science and technological innovation. In obedience to the law, López Obrador’s bill insists that scientific work must contribute “to the strengthening of national sovereignty” and to reduce “social inequalities.”

Throughout 96 articles, the Executive captures the narrative that since it came to power and under the direction of María Elena Álvarez-Buylla, at the head of Conacyt, has repeated: bury what it calls “neoliberal science” to make way for an investigation that contributes “to the strengthening of national sovereignty.” The bill also calls for recognition of the diversity of traditional knowledge and the promotion of basic and frontier science, paying special attention to solving national problems.

Regarding the dispersion of resources, this proposal ensures that universal access to scholarships will be protected for students who are pursuing postgraduate master’s or doctoral degrees in sciences and humanities. However, it clarifies that the allocation of public resources will be subject to budgetary availability and the principle of “republican austerity.” In addition, it details that financial support will be granted directly and warns that agencies and entities must refrain from creating trusts.

The emeritus professor of the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM), Antonio Lazcano, warns that beyond the change of name of Conacyt, the most worrying thing about this initiative are the structural changes within the organization that, if approved, would relegate the participation of universities and private research centers to provide a greater concentration of power to the general direction of the National Science Council. “Dr. Álvarez-Bullya is scared of everything she says ‘private’, which is why private universities are not there, private initiative is not there, and she insists that intellectual property rights be represented by the Government,” he comments.

Lazcano warns that current scientific research already addresses national problems and has a humanist vision and criticizes that the current director of Conacyt, far from proposing the integration of all voices in research, intends to centralize this public policy. “The investigation cannot be controlled by the State and the investigation has to be participatory and what she (Álvarez-Bullya) is doing is reducing the participation of the community in decision-making,” she accuses.

The initiative specifies that the creation of this new Council of Humanities, Sciences, Technologies and Innovation will be covered with the budget approved by Conacyt as well as by the Public Research Centers. In addition, the Executive affirms that the entry into force of this law will not affect the labor rights of the workers of both organizations. This battery of reforms has already been referred in San Lázaro to the Education and Science, Technology and Innovation commissions, for an opinion, and to the Governance and Budget commissions, so that they issue an opinion.

The controversy generated from this new proposal adds to one of the many battles that this Government and the current leadership of Conacyt have undertaken under the banner of ending the privileges of “neoliberal science” of yesteryear. A crusade that has served to reduce scholarships for students abroad, eliminate hundreds of scientific trusts and even to try to bring thirty Conacyt researchers to justice for alleged illegal million-dollar transfers. The complaint, filed by the Prosecutor’s Office since September 2021, is currently at an impasse, without further progress, according to what was said by those involved themselves.

