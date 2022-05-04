The Government of López Obrador intends to stop the escalation of inflation by maintaining the prices of the 24 items of the basic basket at the national level, more supply of grains and facilities for the importation of fertilizers during the next six months. The Ministry of Finance has presented this Wednesday a plan, in conjunction with the private sector, to increase the production of corn, beans and rice, with which it seeks to stop the increase in prices that has been observed since the beginning of the year and has catalyzed by the Russian offensive in Ukraine. The Treasury plans, with this initiative, to produce up to 4.8 million more tons of grain in the country. “This is not about price control, it is an alliance to guarantee that the basic food basket has a fair price,” the president said this morning in his usual morning conference. The initiative will be valid for one semester, however, it may be extended for another six months, depending on the behavior of inflation in the country. The escalation of prices has become a headache for this Administration. Until the first fortnight of April it exceeded 7.7%, its highest level in the last two decades.

A total of 16 measures, which include an increase in grain production, freezing of highway tolls and less tariffs on the importation of fertilizers, are part of the plan against inflation presented by the Ministry of Finance this Wednesday. “This lessens the price pressure on a higher supply. We are also eliminating the countervailing duty for imports of ammonium sulfate. We are not influencing price control programs or any other direct measure because we believe that supply and cost reduction stimulate the industry’s competitiveness and will allow the industry to better manage margins,” said the official. federal.

Ramírez de la O was emphatic on this point because the specialists and the competition regulator itself in Mexico, the Federal Economic Competition Commission (Cofece), have ruled against any price control project because they distort markets and raise the risks of generating black markets. Despite these criticisms, Treasury Secretary Ramírez de la O defended the battery of measures on Wednesday, assuring that this initiative is not a price control and will result in agricultural supply and cost reduction.

The Executive has replicated the gasoline subsidy program for the food sector, supported by the support of representatives of the Grupo Bimbo and WalMart Mexico corporations at the National Palace. For example, Bimbo’s large white bread will maintain its price for the next six months, Liliana Mejía Corona, the company’s global vice president of Corporate Affairs, announced Monday. In this way, the representative of Grupo Bimbo assured, the company joins the efforts of companies and sectors that seek to maintain the price of 24 products of the basic basket. López Obrador also assured in his press conference that Telmex of tycoon Carlos Slim has committed to maintaining its prices, for the remainder of 2022. “Engineer Carlos Slim spontaneously sought us out to tell us that Telmex and Telcel are committed to maintaining the prices of their telephony and Internet services for the rest of the year”, he declared.

After learning about the plan, Banco Base analyst Gabriela Siller wrote on her Twitter account that the subsidies proposed by the Executive imply pressure on public finances. “This runs the risk of temporarily generating a greater under-exercise in spending on physical investment, in order to keep public finances balanced. With this, the Government would further slow down the economy, since spending on physical investment has the potential to generate a multiplier effect on the economy”, she affirms.

This Tuesday, the deputy governor of the Bank of Mexico, Jonathan Ernest Heath, assured through his Twitter account that price controls to curb inflation pressures work only in the short term, however, he added that it does not bother him think “outside the box” in search of policies that can help counteract inflation. “My personal opinion is that price controls only work in the short term, so great care must be taken in their implementation,” wrote the economist.

Inflation in Mexico has remained relentless since the beginning of the year. Until the first fortnight of April, it stood at 7.72% at the annual rate, according to what was released by the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (Inegi). The rise in food, energy and tourist services have kept the indicator at levels not seen for the last 21 years. The escalation of prices affects a lower purchasing power of people to buy food in their day, day. According to the analysis of Grupo Consultores de Mercados Agrícolas (GCMA), the prices of the basic basket in the country increased by 13.4% at the end of March 2022 against 13.1% in February 2022.

