Victoria City, Mexico.– Almost two and a half years after a declaratory trial was initiated to remove the immunity of Úrsula Patricia Salazar Mojica, a local Morena deputy and niece of President López Obrador, for allegedly asking for bribes from suppliers, her fellow party members today decreed its expiration.

Salazar was re-elected to the position and in 6 days her term as president of the Governing Board of the Legislative Branch in Tamaulipas and coordinator of her party will conclude.

In less than 5 minutes and with 31 votes in favor, 1 against and 3 abstentions, the deputies approved the ruling, by which the Investigative Commission decreed the expiration of the trial for declaration of origin identified with file number 01/2022. Without discussion, the legislators affirmed that the endorsement is in accordance with article 25 of the Law of Responsibilities of Public Servants of Tamaulipas.

In May 2022, after the installation of the Investigative Commission, the legal and judicial process began to strip AMLO’s relative of her immunity for the probable crime of bribery, after allegedly asking for bribes from suppliers as an administrative official of the Conalep campus in Tampico.

Likewise, the request for a declaration of impeachment against the Morena member was based on two calls she made to a supplier on November 13 and 16, 2018, respectively, when she was then serving as Head of Human Resources and Finance at Conalep. The calls, reported the Specialized Prosecutor’s Office for Combating Corruption of Tamaulipas (Fecct), were intended to pay “inflated” invoices. As evidence, a letter dated May 5, 2022, signed by the Agent of the Investigative Police of the Fecct, Érick Vladimir Méndez, was exhibited. One of the pieces of evidence establishes that the request for an investigation against her originates from a complaint filed by PRD members Roxana Luna Portillo, Verónica Beatriz Juárez and María del Rosario Vargas, after two recordings were released and the FGJE confirmed that it is her voice.