Seven months before the end of his government, the president Andrés Manuel López Obrador maintains acts, messages and even proposals for reforms that are related to the electoral contest next June 2. In his recent tours, he insists that “the replacement is guaranteed,” or that “the transformation will continue.”

For specialists, at this point in his six-year term and with the electoral process advanced, his interventions are already irreversible. However, they analyze that the process will also be a qualification for him as president.

Sanctions

The political scientist Esperanza Palma mentioned in an interview for THE DEBATE that what has been seen for months, or even years, is that the president always plays a very active and disruptive role in electoral processes.

He explained that he is very active because he always gives his opinion, uses morning to campaign for the pro-government candidates, and to attack their opponents.

He stressed that although the rules establish that a president should not intervene, he considered that at this point, the case of AMLO It is irreversible.

The president has subverted the rules and will continue to do so, despite the reprimands he has received, he criticized.

The specialist exemplified that from 2020 to 2023, the INE Complaints Commission issued 18 precautionary measures to ask the president to stop irregular proselytism.

President López Obrador presenting Xóchitl Gálvez at the morning conference on August 21, 2023.

He added that the Electoral Court has stated that the president has violated the principles of impartiality, neutrality and equity of the 2023-2024 process. And, despite this, what is heard in the morning conferences is that he continues to promote the continuity of the 4T.

Law and institutions

This is already unstoppable. Because for the president there is, in truth, no cost to being reprimanded. In fact, what the electoral authorities say, both the INE and the Court, he takes advantage of to hit them,” he explained.

In this sense, he added that the president returns to the message that they are institutions co-opted by neoliberals and that they do not precisely do work in accordance with the principles of impartiality, but rather they want to interfere in their work, which according to him, is legitimate.

Esperanza Palma He added that the president has broad popular support, which is also already against these institutions.

Political scientist Martha Singer pointed out that with clearly different styles, The interference of the president of Mexico in the electoral processes has been one of the most important thingsto which even the citizens have turned their backs.

In that sense, he considered that the Electoral Law that is current is made for other times.

Groups

He expressed that he has been setting a framework for a long time where politics is seen as a matter for a few, when in reality all the subjects of society are the groups, all the political forces, all the actors, are going to try to influence.

“Private money is going to try to influence, organized crime is going to try to influence, everyone is going to try to influence, and I think that as we have a freer space for participation, perhaps society itself can have more control over its own actions.” decisions, making those who violate the rules effectively receive the corresponding sanctions,” he launched.

In interview for EL DEBATE, Germán Pérez Fernández del Castillo, doctor in political sciences, He added that until now, the interference of President AMLO It has been a truly unprecedented experience, considering that it occurs in a sudden and open way, something that had not occurred in the modern history of the country.

It is an attitude, a behavior about which there is no experience and one does not really know what the final results of their permanent intervention in the electoral process will be, he warned.

Imposition

Pérez Fernández del Castillo considered that the president has imposed the times of candidacies, pre-candidacies and coordination appointments at will, violating the norm and forcing other political actors to do the same.

Yes, a permanent unveiled intervention by the president is expected throughout the electoral process, strongly criticizing the opposition and highlighting the virtues not only of his government, but of his political party's plan for the next 30 years, he analyzed.

Martha Singer, doctor in political science, analyzed that any electoral process and where the Presidency, also has to do with an evaluation of what has been done. It is not only about qualifying the new offer, but also about evaluating previous performance.

In that sense, he indicated that since it is a process of evaluation of the Fourth Transformationthe president will be present in the collective imagination, beyond the fact that on a day-to-day basis, he has been in charge of being present on the political agenda.

Alternations

That has been a characteristic of his government, being continually present. He is not an erased president like we have had in other times in the country, where it was required that this figure be present and show his face. López Obrador may have gone too far, he launched it.

Without a doubt, he considered that the election is, with and for his project, a moment of evaluation and definition of continuity in the sense of non-reelection.

The president published on his official and government social networks the delivery of the baton to Claudia Sheinbaum

However, he recalled that alternation has also been installed in the democratic life of the country. “Mexican citizens, in 2000, decided that there was no more PRI, they called the PRI, they called Ernesto Zedillo, and they turned even with all the criticism that occurred at that time with what was called that vote of punishment for the unification of a group of political forces that were apparently heterogeneous and that useful vote that was called, which was given to Fox,” he exemplified.

Diary

Now, he stated that the time for citizens to reflect on this period of government and what people expect is back. In 2018, he indicated that the same thing happened when the number of votes was so large and society said enough of this form of government and voted for another.

Martha Singer pointed out that in reality, the presidents have always been present on the ballot, even if their names and surnames are not there because they are moments of evaluation.

Political scientist Esperanza Palma placed special emphasis on the reform package that the Executive sent to Congress on February 5 and indicated that it has several political intentions because it does not have the qualified majority in Congress to pass them.

There, he mentioned that it also puts the opposition in a complicated place.

I think there are several political intentions to send that package of reforms. And among other things it is to continue to have the spotlight and set the agenda of the contest. That is, what he is going to do is set an agenda for the candidate of his party, he launched.

In this way, he warned that it is likely to once again monopolize the candidates' agenda, overshadowing their campaigns.