Writer Jorge Volpi argues that collective manifestos have less and less weight and no longer influence or have relevance in political terms. “The discrediting of the authority figure as a whole … further erodes the idea that they can be of any use,” he said in December during the closing of a course at New York University. Perhaps the strength of the “undersigned” does not have the importance of yesteryear or manage to mobilize voters, but collectively signed displays and manifestos have the ability to stir and animate debate, feeding, incidentally, the eternal debate among the public. and what is published.

Since the electoral victory of Andrés Manuel López Obrador, almost three years ago, the intellectual community has dedicated several letters to the president with titles such as “Against authoritarian drift and in defense of democracy”, signed by 650 academics and writers in July 2020 , “In defense of freedom of expression”, published in September 2020 or, the most recent, “In defense of the Electoral Institute (INE)”, signed by almost 2,400 names, including Enrique Krauze, Aguilar Camín, the writer Ángeles Mastretta, the political scientist José Woldenberg, the anthropologist Roger Bartra, the actors José María Yaizpik and Daniel Jiménez Cacho or the professor Marta Lamas, among others.

The president of Mexico during the morning conference on April 26, 2020. GOVERNMENT OF MEXICO

A month after it, López Obrador charged the signatories whom he referred to as the same ones who “endorsed the fraud in 2006” and said he was at a disadvantage compared to those who “monopolized all the conventional media.” According to López Obrador, currently the movement he embodies is only supported by a small group “because the rest were co-opted with scholarships and juicy contracts” since the time of Salinas. The president reduced the support of the thinking class to a handful of “renowned intellectuals” who have been “consistent” and cited thirteen names, including Elena Poniatowska, historian Lorenzo Meyer, La Jornada columnists Enrique Galván and Pedro Miguel, the producer Epigmenio Ibarra, the film director Luis Mandoki, the actors Damián Alcázar and the Bichir brothers, the writer Fabrizio Mejía and the cartoonists Rafael Barajas ‘El Fisgón’, José Hernández and Antonio Helguera. To all of them, López Obrador apologized “because I am balconying them (…) although they are used to it,” he joked. This newspaper contacted half a dozen of them for this report. Others excused themselves for reasons of time and still others, like Hernández, preferred not to comment on the subject “because I don’t feel like an intellectual of the 4T and, honestly, I have nothing to contribute.”

Among those who did speak about his inclusion in the list of ‘friends of the president’, historian Lorenzo Meyer acknowledged that he does not dislike being summoned in the National Palace at all and that he maintains his sympathies intact. Meyer identifies with the current president in his proposal to “combat rampant corruption and the unfair distribution of income in the country.” The old friendship between the two began from their struggles as leader of Tabasco in the 80s and it has not waned, recalls EL PAÍS. “For years we saw each other once or twice a year at my house or his, but since he became president we have not had contact again,” he explains kindly on the other end of the phone. On whether the intellectual has lost his critical role to become a clapper of power, Meyer defends the coherence of his position “before he was against the government and against the corrupt regime that brought him to power. Now I am not against the government, but I am against the regime that designed this system and which is still very far from changing ”. As for the cost involved in positioning yourself alongside López Obrador, the historian responds that “before they invited me to give lectures, but now that doesn’t happen,” he says in reference to his closeness to the president. “Even with the Spanish embassy,” says Meyer, “before I knew all the ambassadors, but now they don’t even invite me.”

President López Obrador, the head of government. Claudia Sheinbaum and historian Lorenzo Meyer during a ceremony in Mexico City on October 19. Moisés Pablo / THE COUNTRY

The audiovisual producer Epigmenio Ibarra, another of those cited by López Obrador, agrees with the president that in the current intellectual landscape “there is a terrible imbalance,” he tells EL PAÍS on the other side of the phone. “We cannot ignore that for years we had one of the longest, most perverse and totalitarian regimes in the world,” he says in reference to the PRI. “Thanks to the fact that they had money and the media censored, assassinated or co-opted critical thinking.” According to Epigmenio Ibarra, this is the origin of the current intellectual base “Do you review your contracts and relations with the governments of the PRI and the PAN?” The owner of Argos, one of the most important soap opera producers in the continent, insists that “I feel very proud to be in a group of people for whom I feel great respect, although I consider myself a minor character alongside them.” When he refers to the consequences of his dimension as a political activist, he speaks of the “amount of insults and lies that I receive on a daily basis. I am a witness of the last decades in Mexico and Central America. I was lucky that López Obrador let me be close to him to give evidence of his struggle, but for them I am not a journalist or a film director, I only do soap operas, “he says.

The thirteen intellectuals cited by López Obrador this week have three things in common: their age, they are all over 53 years old, the pride of being identified with López Obrador, and that there are no women. None of them are young or belong to the new voices that have joined the 4T cause after their overwhelming victory. Nor are they newcomers to the public debate and at some point they have shared a fight or sit-in with López Obrador in his long battle for power. Another characteristic, the pride of feeling affiliated with a cause, defines those mentioned.

Producer Epigmenio Ibarra making some recordings during López Obrador’s morning conference on June 9, 2020. Moses Paul / Moses Paul

Until now, with few exceptions, the best-known faces of thought were cautious when expressing their explicit support for the current president. Caution forces us not to put excessive vehemence in speaking well of a government that lasts six years and used to leave office with a long list of breaches, betrayals and corpses behind it. No one would have forgiven being publicly appointed by a president. The most striking recent case was that of Enrique Peña Nieto. His meteoric electoral campaign was turned upside down when he was unable to say the books that had marked his life during the Guadalajara Book Fair in 2011. That episode probably did not take away any votes, but there was no writer, thinker or intellectual who wanted to appear alongside to him during his six years of government (2012-2018). He became a pest for the intelligentsia of the moment. This is not the case of López Obrador, all those mentioned in the morning, far from denying the president, feel proud to be with him and repeats like a mantra his famous campaign cry “it is an honor to be with Obrador”.

Historically, the relationship between intellectuals and political power in Mexico is a summary of loves and heartbreaks since the Revolution. From the post-revolutionary “all together” to the breakup of Tlatelolco and the subsequent rapprochement with the arrival of Carlos Salinas to power in 1988. During the Salinas government the dominant intelligentsia divided around the magazine “Vuelta”, founded by Octavio Paz, and later “Free Letters”, by Enrique Krauze, against the intellectuals of the Nexos Group, later the so-called San Ángel Group, led by figures such as Jorge Castañeda and Héctor Aguilar Camín, who supported Vicente Fox for 2000. From that one During that time, López Obrador maintains, many of those who now belong to the “conservative intelligentsia” are leaving at the service of “a rapacious minority.”

López Obrador with Pedro Miguel, Helguera, Hernández and El Fisgón in a photo that the president uploaded to Twitter on August 29, 2020. TWITTER

Precisely, regarding the imbalance that the president denounces (“more than 2,000 compared to ten who support us), El Fisgón, another of those mentioned by the president, referred during a recent interview. “In October 2020, 650 intellectuals produced a letter (entitled“ In defense of freedom of expression ”, prominent figures such as Javier Sicilia, Enrique Krauze, Arturo Ripstein, Ángeles Mastretta, Héctor Aguilar Camín, Rafael Pérez Gay, Héctor de Mauleón, Valeria Luiselli, Jorge Castañeda among others) that was reproduced in all the media, and we replied with a letter that we could not pay it even in The Day which is our medium and we reproduce it on social networks. Do you know how many people joined this letter? About 52,000 thousand people signed this letter that never appeared in the mainstream media but had a great impact on social networks, and that is what balances it, “recalled the cartoonist from The Day.

For Pedro Miguel, responsible for the opinion section of the same newspaper, López Obrador’s list was “restrictive and unfair” and should include more people “such as Paco Ignacio Taibo II or Maria Luisa Albores, Secretary of the Environment,” he tells EL PAÍS .

According to the journalist of The Day, having been cited by López Obrador worries him “because of the responsibility it implies.” And because “in my life plans, neither closeness to power nor being considered an intellectual was foreseen,” he jokes. “The courtiers who criticize us and who were close to power forget three things: that we are in the left-wing political project in which we have been active since adolescence, that we are not here to do business, I have not collected a penny of public money and I live of my salary in the newspaper, and third, we are not hypocrites, because we do not pretend to be impartial or nonpartisan, “he sums up. Somehow, as Snoopy summarized after appearing with the president on Twitter after a meal at the National Palace, “those who did not love us, love us less, and those who loved us, love us more. And period. “

