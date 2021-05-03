The president of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, is about to offer an unusual gesture, politically, for a man who almost never acknowledges a mistake: he will apologize. A historical and symbolic offering of forgiveness to the Mayan peoples, but also made to measure: he will point out those he considers to be the guilty, he will designate those he considers to be the victims, and he will speak of reconciliation but less of reparation. A very political apology to heal a very deep wound.

On Monday, the president will travel to the Yucatan peninsula – to the Felipe Carrillo Puerto municipality – to apologize to the Mayan peoples of the south of the country. “What prevailed in our country, unfortunately, was the extermination to deprive the indigenous peoples of their lands,” he said in one of his morning lectures about the apology that no Mexican president has offered before. But López Obrador does not travel to apologize for something that his presidency has done but for events that occurred in the second half of the 19th century, during the so-called ‘Caste War’, and for what his enemies in history such as the Conservative President Porfirio Díaz. He is going to apologize for those others because, he says, he wants 2021 “to be the year of reconciliation.”

The apology to the Mayan peoples was announced two years ago, when it was learned that López Obrador had demanded that the King of Spain “apologize to the indigenous peoples for the violations of what is now known as human rights.” The Spanish Government rejected the initiative (“our brother peoples have always known how to read our shared past without anger and with a constructive perspective,” was part of the response) but the letter opened a rift between the two governments that has not yet been closed. The president of Mexico has not brought up the letter again, but he does not hide that he remains firm in his desire for the King to apologize. Spain’s position is blunt: Juan Carlos I, father of Felipe VI, already apologized in 1990 for the atrocities committed during the conquest. López Obrador’s request was even rejected by the Zapatista Army of National Liberation, which saw more political opportunism in the president than a sincere request. “Neither the Spanish State nor the Catholic Church have to ask us for forgiveness of anything,” they later wrote. “Enough of playing with the distant past to justify, with demagoguery and hypocrisy, current and ongoing crimes.”

Two years later, a group of Zapatista Mayas set sail for Europe on Sunday on a trip that “has a lot of challenge and no reproach”, while other Mayans in Yucatan still see the president’s political opportunism, especially when he has continued with his megaproject of the Mayan Train in the south of the country against the will of many indigenous communities. “López Obrador wants to show: ‘Look, I, the State, apologize. I recognize what we did as a Mexican nation, and now I have the moral authority to tell the Government of Spain to apologize to the native peoples, ‘”says Ezer May May, Mayan anthropologist and historian who is part of the historical dissemination collective Maya K’ajlay. “The problem is that the Mexican nation still pretends to be the intermediary for that forgiveness, and to want to be the voice of the native peoples to demand forgiveness.”

The presidency of Mexico organized this apology as part of the 15 events to mark the 500 years since the fall of Tenochtitlán and 200 years since independence. Monday is the first of three forgiveness events against indigenous groups (in September he will apologize to the Yaqui people), or ethnic minorities (in mid-May the apology is for the Chinese community, persecuted at the beginning of the century).

“There is a very Judeo-Christian tradition of forgiveness: it is closely related to guilt, but little to restitution of damage,” says Mixe linguist Yásnaya Elena Aguilar. “On the one hand, I think that once a State recognizes the damage to a population, like Spain when it recognized the expulsion of the Jews, that does mark a promise that this should not happen again, and I think that recognition does have a great power ”, he opines. In 2015, the Spanish Government recognized the expulsion of the Sephardic Jewish people in the 15th century, and approved a project so that their descendants could request Spanish nationality as a form of reparation. “But what is problematic for me here is that it does not correspond to the compensation,” says Aguilar about López Obrador’s apology. “The Mayan Train consultation process is great evidence: they say that previous governments were bad, that we were not, but they do not discuss the development model again. It remains as a pardon without compensation and without recognition of the damage, and that does not carry much weight ”.

The damage of the Caste War and history à la López Obrador

The president who came to power in 2018 saying that he represents the Fourth historical Transformation of the country, a fact that equates to independence or the revolution, has made his 15 commemorative events an opportunity to retell the history of Mexico from the point of view from the point of view of those who would have been his friends or his enemies in previous centuries – the conservative Porfirio Díaz: great enemy; the liberal Benito Juárez: great friend; indigenous groups: all victims and resistant. A simplistic view of history that fits perfectly for a political discourse, but less so among those who investigate the nuances of history, those who acknowledge the violence of both liberal and conservative governments, as well as the different roles that indigenous groups played after the independence. In the case of the Mayas during the Caste War, they explain, some of these groups were allies of the Yucatecan and Mexican army, and fought for half a century against other Mayan rebels.

“This forgiveness simply ends up being an act of the Mexican State for maintaining relations with a sector of the Mayan people that, since the beginning of the 20th century, even in the years of the Porfiriato, allied themselves with the state,” says May May, the historian of Maya K’ajlay. “I think that talking about the Caste War is talking about the diversity of the Mayan warriors, because there were always very different caciques and not a homogeneous block,” considers another member of the group, researcher José Ángel Koyoc Ku.

The Caste War officially began in 1847, when Spanish Creoles assassinated the chief Manuel Antonio Ay, and ended at the beginning of the 20th century, when federal troops led by Porfirio Díaz took control of the peninsula. Yucatán was independent at the beginning of the 19th century and some Mayans had fought alongside the separatists, under the promise that they would eliminate abusive taxes that they had to pay (called grants and personal contributions). The promise was not fulfilled and, in addition, the conflict increased over the seizure of jungle lands in Yucatan, where the Creoles sought to expand sugar, henequen or cattle ranches. By assassinating Manuel Antonio Ay and other indigenous chiefs such as Cecilio Chi and Jacinto Pat, a group from the peninsula took up arms, but it was not a war of indigenous people against whites, or in other words, it was not really a ‘war of castes. ‘.

“What the Creole version reproduced, in the mid-nineteenth century, was that the Mayans wanted to kill the whites,” explains Koyoc Ku. “The Yucatecan whites had terror, from the beginning of the colonization, of a huge rebellion, it was a very powerful imaginary. When they found out that the eastern Mayans rose up, Mayan leaders who had fought in the war against Mexico, they thought that one of their greatest nightmares was materializing ”.

Thousands of indigenous people died in half a century of war and, although at one point the rebels managed to conquer two-thirds of the peninsula, the revolt ended at the beginning of the 20th century when Porfirio Díaz entered to “pacify” Yucatán. “The Porfiriato marks the arrival of the army with a very dark, very cruel element,” says researcher Martha Herminia Villalobos from the Center for Research and Higher Studies in Social Anthropology. “The Porfiriato was also a social group that saw that others had to integrate into civilization, it was part of the evolutionary currents. This way of thinking was what generated laws and policies of exploitation that finally dispossessed the indigenous of their lands. That is why the black legend of the Porfiriato was also made, but the exploitation took place throughout the 19th century ”.

The violence of the Porfiriato at the end of the war will surely take center stage in López Obrador’s speech on Monday, more than the nuances of the war during the liberal or conservative governments. The divisions among the Maya during the war, in part, are also reflected in the different positions on the peninsula in front of the Fourth Transformation, in front of the Mayan Train megaproject, or in front of the forgiveness event.

Homero Novelo Burgos, son of a Mayan linguistics and history teacher, is today Morena’s candidate for mayor of Valladolid on the peninsula, and one of those who see the event of forgiveness with emotion. “For me it is an unprecedented act of solemnity, of solidarity, with the Mayan community,” said the candidate, who is also a professor. “The reality is that we have never had a president who sets his eyes on the south of the country. All the presidents have been from the center or the north, and the resources have been for those regions. Today, the arrival of the Mayan Train will generate something unprecedented in terms of job opportunities. Of course, there is a sector in Chiapas where the ejidatarios feel hit by this work. But here, in Valladolid, 1,500 direct jobs will be generated with this work. I think it is more the benefit than the damage that this community is going to have ”.

For the researcher José Ángel Koyoc Ku, more than asking for forgiveness, the López Obrador event could be the opportunity to recognize those alliances that the government of the center had with some indigenous groups to the detriment of others, to end a war that continues to have echoes today. “There are descendants who say that there was never any talk of a formal cessation of war, and that what maintained continuity was the coexistence of a few with the Mexican State,” says Koyoc Ku. “That relationship continues to be downward, tutelary, without the full rights established by international law. Those are the reflections that we would like with this event ”.

