“It is good, but it is on hold.” This is how Andrés Manuel López Obrador responded this week to a reporter’s question about the state of bilateral relations with the United States, following open questioning by Ambassador Ken Salazar against his judicial reform. “Pausing means that we are going to give ourselves our time,” added the Mexican president, in light of the ambivalence of the statement, which also aimed the dart at the Canadian representative, Graeme C. Clark, who was incidentally splashed by the controversy. When Spain refused to apologize for the abuses committed during the Conquest, López Obrador “paused” contacts in February 2022 and did the same with Peru in December of that year, after exploding against the Government of Dina Boluarte. Although the Executive’s claims are focused on Salazar, the latest pause has put ice on Mexico’s relations with its two main trading partners, in the heat of two exchanges of statements, accusations of interference and a political context crossed by the elections on the other side of the border.

More than a formal complaint and less than a definitive break, “diplomatic pauses” have become a recurring joke for López Obrador, used at the president’s discretion from the daily La Mañanera platform to highlight his differences with other countries. The concept has been at the center of controversy because it has no precedent or basis in Mexico’s foreign policy nor is it common in the diplomatic praxis of any country. “Diplomatic pauses only exist in López Obrador’s head,” says Arturo Sarukhán, former Mexican ambassador to the United States.

Jorge Schiavon, an academic at the Universidad Iberoamericana, explains that there is already a wide range of options to air the differences between two countries, ranging from diplomatic estrangements and the recall of ambassadors to consultations to the breaking off of relations, in its most extreme version. Each action responds to the degree of the offense and sets the tone for the other country to respond in the same terms, in accordance with International Law. “The pauses have no legal validity, what is sought is to send a political message,” says the specialist. The problem is that since the pauses completely deviate from diplomatic logic, they open up a whole range of possibilities of how those involved can react and add fuel to the shaken trust between both countries in light of the tensions.

“Normally, he puts them in motion when he doesn’t have a very clear idea of ​​how things are going to move or a very defined plan of what to do,” says Leonardo Curzio, an academic at the National Autonomous University of Mexico. The analyst identifies that the pauses serve the president to fulfill three purposes. The first is that “they allow him to cool off without freezing the relationship with the other country.” The second is to gain time for his next strategic move or to avoid immediately entering into thorny issues on the diplomatic front. Finally, they help him to cede the initiative, to “invite the other country to respond” and to define how far he wants to take the disagreement, either to reconsider his position or to escalate tensions.

Spain, for example, left political relations paralyzed after the 2022 break. Pedro Sánchez’s last official visit was a month after the start of López Obrador’s presidency and contacts between the two governments have remained cold for years. Vice President Yolanda Díaz was not received by the president in January of this year, although she did meet with Claudia Sheinbaum, and announced that she would attend his inauguration. There are embassies in operation and stable trade exchanges, despite the no-frills rule between the two heads of government.

The case of Peru was completely different. After the pause unilaterally decreed by the Mexican Executive, the Andean country did issue a formal response: it declared López Obrador and the Mexican ambassador personae non gratae. Since then, Mexico has only maintained one chargé d’affaires in Lima, relations are minimal due to the differences with Boluarte, the snubs in the Pacific Alliance and the imposition of visas on Peruvian citizens this year. In other cases, there were no half measures, such as the break with Ecuador after the illegal raid on the Mexican embassy in Quito. The reading of Pía Taracena, a researcher at the Ibero, is that the pauses are messages for internal consumption that unnecessarily complicate the external panorama and in that sense, they are not so novel. “It is very typical of revolutionary nationalism, it does it to win applause from its followers, but nothing is gained in the diplomatic field,” says Taracena.

The tensions in relations with the United States and Canada, however, have another specific weight and entail greater risks for Mexico. The president clarified in La Mañanera on Wednesday that the latest “pause” applies only to ambassadors Salazar and Clark. “Relations with the governments continue,” said López Obrador, although a day earlier he had launched multiple criticisms of the State Department, the diplomatic arm of the White House. “It is a pause more surprising than the others,” says Schiavon, moving away from the diplomatic canon and from the one the president himself had established with Peru or Spain.

The lack of clarity about the implications of the “pause” and to whom it was directed caused the governments of the United States and Canada to acknowledge receipt. Brian A. Nichols, assistant secretary for the Western Hemisphere of the State Department, backed Salazar and made it clear that the ambassador’s “concerns” about the risks to Mexican democracy by weakening the judiciary are those of the entire U.S. diplomatic apparatus, shielded by the nervousness of investors in that country.

“There could be a significant escalation of tensions,” Schiavon warned. “I would not be surprised if there were another ‘pause,’ but in investments coming from Canada and the United States,” he anticipated. Following the positioning of the Joe Biden Administration, through Nichols, the United States Chamber of Commerce said in a statement that the popular election of judges and the elimination of autonomous bodies “puts Mexico’s obligations under current international treaties at risk” and undermines the confidence of the country’s main source of foreign direct investment.

Democratic and Republican senators, locked in the midst of an electoral contest, also joined together to reject the proposal. “It is a direct and unavoidable message, which was initially formulated by the ambassador in a very friendly manner, but which came directly from Antony Blinken’s office with Biden’s blessing,” says Curzio. “The advantage that López Obrador gives himself with the ‘pause’ is to say ‘I already told you that I was on pause and I will return to the subject at the time that suits me.’”

Sarukhán sees, instead, an attempt by Washington to de-escalate the “war of words” because Biden needs Mexico’s cooperation on the immigration front, one of the thorniest issues of the presidential campaign and of his own presidency. “The real problem is that the president creates a climate that makes the bilateral relationship gallop backwards to decades prior to the Free Trade Agreement,” he says. For Taracena, another variable to consider is whether Donald Trump and Kamala Harris will take up the issue in the midst of the presidential race. “The Democrats’ strategy has been patience, dialogue and diplomacy. It is clear that this is not Trump’s strategy,” he points out.

Another point that has made the atmosphere more rarefied is that López Obrador did not announce any pause during Trump’s presidency. Neither after his xenophobic and anti-immigrant speech, nor after launching threats to raise tariffs and bury the Free Trade Agreement, nor in the last attacks of his campaign. Schiavon points out that, in addition to the closeness between the two presidents, the Republican proposed a quid pro quo: not to interfere in the affairs of Mexico, if it met its expectations in containing migratory flows.

“Trump’s game is much more ruthless than that of Biden or Salazar, in which Mexico clearly yielded,” Curzio agrees. Despite the threats before, López Obrador seemed to be more comfortable without open criticism like that launched by the Democrats lately. He was also much more cautious during the first half of his term in the management of foreign policy: the differences with Bolivia, Peru, Ecuador, Spain, the United States and Canada are the product of the last two years. Sarukhán warns, however, that the Democrats’ patience is finite. “The big question is how much longer the president is willing to stretch the league with a farce like the pause,” he says.

The last point of controversy is the moment when the cooling of relations with the United States and Canada arrives: at the doors of Sheinbaum coming to power. “The president is limiting the path and the room for maneuver of the president-elect in the design of her agenda and her bilateral relationship with the United States,” says Sarukhán. Curzio’s interpretation, on the other hand, is limited to internal politics: the long chain of confrontations between López Obrador’s Executive and the Judiciary, and the plan he has for the succession. “The president is clearly setting the tone and the time of this symphony, I set them,” he says.

“It has made things quite complicated,” says Taracena, who sees Sheinbaum’s attempts to cushion the turbulence of the last few weeks, such as the request that the judicial reform not be approved in Congress on a fast track. Schiavon, finally, sees an opportunity in the “pause”: she will be able to decide to reactivate the relationship after assuming the presidency, most likely with the appointment of another ambassador in the offing. “In short, patience, the matter will be resolved almost automatically through the electoral and political channels of both countries.” The course of the next few days will determine whether the bilateral relationship will come out of the refrigerator or be brought to the freezing point.

