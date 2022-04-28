The President of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, presented this Thursday a proposal for “democratic” reform to replace the autonomous National Electoral Institute (INE) and eliminate proportional representation legislators, among other measures.

Lopez Obrador, who would modify 18 articles of the Constitutionwould create the National Institute for Elections and Consultations to replace the INE, and would federalize the elections to eliminate the autonomous electoral bodies of the 32 states.

Elimination of more than a third of Congress

The initiative, which would be sent to Congress this Thursday, also eliminates proportional representation or multi-member legislators, so the Chamber of Deputies would go from having 500 to 300while the Senate would go from 128 to only 96.

The local congresses will now have a minimum of 15 and a maximum of 45 members, while the councilors of the city councils would also decrease.

Unlike the INE, which has 11 councilors elected by consensus by Congress, the new electoral institute would have seven members who must be elected by popular vote among a list of 60 candidates presented by the Executive, Legislative and Judicial Powers.

There is no intention that a single party be imposed, what we want is for there to be an authentic, true democracy in the country.

The reform, which must be approved by two-thirds of Congress because it is constitutionalcauses controversy because the INE disappears, formerly the Federal Electoral Institute (IFE), which emerged in the 1990s as an autonomous body to take control of the elections from the Governments of the Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI).

“There is no intention of imposing a single partyWhat we want is for there to be an authentic, true democracy in the country, and for an end to electoral fraud,” López Obrador justified.

The Government argues that the reform would save 24,000 million Mexican pesos (about 1,200 million dollars).

The initiative also would reduce the financing of political parties, which will now only be able to use political resources in campaigns. At the same time, government propaganda redefined so that government officials can speak out during the campaigns, something that is now prohibited by the electoral bans.

Will the proposal be approved?

The initiative would need a two-thirds majority in both chambers to pass, and the president López Obrador could find it difficult to persuade more than 200 lawmakers to vote in favor of being out of work at a time when relations with the government are tense.

In his press conference, Amlo admitted that the bill may not pass, however, he said that the reform is fulfilling a promise to his voters.

In fact, his earlier attempt to amend the constitution was voted down this monthwhen Congress blocked his intention to restore state control over the electricity sector.

The president proposed three constitutional reforms for his six-year term: the electrical and electoral reform, as well as a plan to give the Ministry of Defense control of the National Guard.

However, after losing the majority in the midterm elections last year, the approval of reforms in the legislature without negotiating the support of the opposition has become more complex.

