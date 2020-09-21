One of the main architects of Morena’s electoral victory on July 1 will not be part of the government of Andrés Manuel López Obrador. Tatiana Clouthier, whoever was Campaign coordinator of the current president-elect of Mexico, has decided to resign from the Undersecretariat of Citizen Participation of the Ministry of the Interior. Given the speculation about a possible distance between the leader of Morena and his right hand in communication matters during the long months of electoral contest, Clouthier has assured through your Twitter account who will assume as federal deputy, but not in the Executive: “There are no soap operas to write and yes love and work hand in hand with López Obrador,” he said.

According to the main Mexican media, the reasons that led Clouthier to make this decision are strictly familiar. In statements collected by the Mexican newspaper The universal, Clouthier, resident in San Pedro Garza García (Monterrey, Nuevo León, northern Mexico) has explained that “these are not times to move house.”

For her part, Olga Sánchez Cordero, the next head of the Ministry of the Interior, has clarified that the campaign coordinator continues to be “a great ally.” “We continue to have great affection for her. She has great affection for Andrés Manuel [López Obrador], and the president-elect by her. It is a strictly family decision. Her family lives in Monterrey “, she pointed out.

Clouthier, daughter of Manuel Clouthier, a businessman from Sinaloa who years ago was the presidential candidate of the conservative National Action Party (PAN) – in which she was also a member – became a key part of López Obrador’s electoral success thanks to his management of Morena’s communication , your debates in front of other campaign coordinators. Next toLópez Obrador’s main economic adviser, the businessman Alfonso Romo, one of his main objectives during the campaign was to boost the vote to Brunette in the north of the country, the one that most resisted the formation of the left.