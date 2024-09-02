CDMX. – Federal PAN deputy, Rocío González, pointed out that within the framework of the sixth report of the government of the Republic, the result left by Andrés Manuel López Obrador is a country in crisis. The legislator for Chihuahua, indicated that in her opinion regarding the sixth report of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, she would highlight two scenarios, where the solutions were surpassed by revenge, lack of vision and smallness of spirit of the head of the federal executive. “I believe that the president during these six years had in many cases the correct diagnosis, but secondly his hatred, his resentment, his thirst for revenge, his lack of vision and his smallness of spirit led him to take the incorrect solutions to those diagnoses,” she indicated. González Alonso added that she has witnessed, as today in Mexico City, “families, but above all young people who come to raise their voices for their future. I believe that this is the balance of President López Obrador abandoning the future of Mexico through the solutions that he presented during these six years and that today are in crisis,” she sentenced.