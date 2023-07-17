The President of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, will visit Colombia on September 8 and 9 to meet with his counterpart Gustavo Petro and discuss the proposed paradigm shift in the fight against drugs, among other issues.

This was confirmed by the Colombian Foreign Minister, Álvaro Leyva, and the Mexican Foreign Relations Secretary, Alicia Bárcena, after meeting in Brussels within the framework of the summit of the European Union and the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (Celac).

Among the issues of mutual interest that they addressed were the summits on migration and drugs in which both countries work together, added the Colombian Foreign Ministry in a statement.

“It is time to evaluate and it is time to propose new strategies, perhaps more effective, so Mexico and Colombia, which have been profound victims of this type of policy, have every right to meet and here we go,” he said, for his part. Petro from Brussels.

The Colombian president also recalled “what have been 50 years of the so-called war on drugs”, which have left “a million dead, millions of prisoners and a deadly change in the structure of consumption in the United States, now with the fentanyl”.

In addition, “100,000 deaths a year and with a very deep democratic destabilization in many countries,” added Petro, as shared by the Colombian Presidency.

A planned visit

López Obrador’s visit had already been announced at the end of last year after the invitation that Petro extended to him on his official trip to Mexico, but no date had been set so far.

“President Gustavo Petro has a proposal, he outlined it, made the general guidelines known. The idea is to pay more attention to the preventive, which can prevent people, especially young people, out of necessity, from engaging in these illegal activities “said the Mexican president at the time.

In November 2022, after a meeting held in Mexico City, the governments of Mexico and Colombia announced that they would convene an international conference of Latin American leaders with the aim of redesigning and rethinking drug policy in the region.

This after both countries recognized “the failure of the fight against drugs and the vulnerability of our peoples to this problem.”

Petro’s proposal is to invite other presidents from Latin America and the Caribbean, including Chile’s Gabriel Boric. Precisely this Monday, Petro addressed this meeting in a bilateral meeting with his Honduran counterpart, Xiomara Castro, which will be held in Cali and of which there are still no details.

EFE