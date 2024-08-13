Tuesday, August 13, 2024, 11:08 PM











Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador confirmed yesterday that he will not meet with his Argentine counterpart, Javier Milei, during his visit to the Central American country on August 24. The South American leader is scheduled to participate in the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), the world’s largest forum for right-wing movements, held in Mexico City. Beforehand, he will meet with a group of businessmen.

López Obrador assured that there is “no problem” with Milei’s trip, but he ruled out holding any interview with him “because I do not agree with his way of thinking and his way of being.” “When he has come to the United States, he has requested permission to use the airspace. This has never been denied to anyone,” the Mexican president specified to make clear the scant importance he attaches to the visit. Nevertheless, the refusal to hold a bilateral meeting increases the tension between two of the most influential countries in the Latin American region.

In April, the two leaders engaged in a verbal dispute from a distance. Milei called López Obrador “ignorant” and the latter responded that he did not understand how “the Argentine people, being so intelligent, have voted for this candidate.”