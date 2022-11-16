The president of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, has called for a mobilization on November 27 in the country’s capital. The president will lead the march, which will depart at 9:00 from the monument of the Angel of Independence to the Zócalo, located in front of the National Palace, office of the president. López Obrador has said that this demonstration will replace the event planned for the fourth anniversary of his inauguration as president of Mexico, for the celebration of which a rally was planned in the Zócalo on Thursday, December 1. The call seeks a show of muscle a few days after various civil organizations and opposition parties led a large protest against the president’s electoral reform proposal. After that march, the president has disdained the number of attendees, which he considers to be lower compared to the mobilizations that he has called in the past.

“Yesterday I began to collect opinions, and since ours has to do with commanding by obeying, people want us to march on the 27th, a Sunday, because they asked me: ‘Why the Zócalo on Thursday, which is a working day? We want to go a lot. Then there will be a march ”, López Obrador said in his daily conference. “I’m going to lead it. I’m going to go.”

-What is the reason? they asked him at the conference.

—The report, four years of transformation. To also see if people are happy with the transformation, if we are doing well.

“Is it a muscle sample?”

—No, it’s that we were going to do the report anyway, but the march helps. Besides, I’m already getting very gentrifying.

The president added that, after the mobilization, he will render his fourth government report in the Zócalo. “It is that the first day of December, which is four years old, is Thursday, so many want to come from all over the country to participate, because this is a movement of free and conscious men and women, it is a transformation process, it is not a movement of a single man, of the leaders. It is a genuinely popular movement. We arrived and it was reported in the Zócalo ”, he explained.

The mobilization called by the president is loaded with symbolism. The march will pass through the central Paseo de la Reforma, which López Obrador and his supporters blocked for five weeks in protest of the results of the 2006 election, in which they accused fraud. After the blockade was lifted, in the Zócalo, he protested as the “legitimate president”, wore a presidential sash, was sworn in, formed a cabinet and assigned resistance tasks to the militants. Years later, López Obrador will return to follow the same route, but no longer from the opposition.

