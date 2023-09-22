Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador requested a bilateral meeting with US President Joe Biden in November in Washington to address the migration crisis that leaves Mexico “overwhelmed.” The news comes the same week that Grupo México Transportes decided to cancel the departure of dozens of its trains due to an increase in migrants using these vehicles to travel abroad, which often results in deaths and injuries.

Mexico is “overwhelmed” by the arrival of migrants to its territory, said Alicia Bárcena, the head of Mexican diplomacy, who estimated that about 8,000 people arrive daily at Mexico’s northern border, in their transit to the United States.

“Although yesterday 11,000 arrived,” he added. “This exceeds any capacity, no matter how much Mexico wants to do a good job,” the official said. “We need help,” she added. The current Administration advocates for a lifting of sanctions on Venezuela since, according to them, this could “help” stop the exodus from the South American country.

Bárcena highlighted that the Darién Gap, the dangerous jungle that divides Colombia and Panama, “is where the largest flow of migrants” leaving Venezuela comes from, and requested coordination with Panama City and Bogotá, and other transit governments. such as those of Costa Rica, Guatemala and Honduras.

Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador plans to attend the summit of Latin American leaders called by Biden for November 3 within the framework of the Partnership of the Americas for Economic Prosperity initiative.

In that meeting, the Mexican president intends to discuss with Biden the current “legal paths” to analyze the humanitarian situation that causes migration, evaluate the platform to request asylum, as well as work visas for the agricultural sector, among other topics.

Bárcenas, in a press conference from New York, assured that Mexican records show that the majority of migrants come from countries such as Venezuela, Colombia, Ecuador, Haiti, Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador; Of them, Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador have a repatriation mechanism.

“We are looking at what to do with them, and see how we can do with Panama and Costa Rica,” he said, and he hopes that both countries can help process the migrants’ information before they arrive in Mexico.

Ferromex suspended 60 trains due to increase in migrants

The México Transportes Group, known as Ferromex, announced this week the temporary suspension of the trips of 60 cargo trains to the north of the country due to the increase in migrants who use this means, clandestinely, despite the fact that it represents the risk of injuries. serious and even death.

“Given the notable increase in migrants concentrated in various regions of the country and the severe risk that the use of freight trains for transportation represents to their integrity, Ferromex has temporarily detained 60 trains so far,” the transportation company reported. Germán Larrea, the second richest man in Mexico.

Asylum seekers heading to the United States travel on a train after thousands of migrants crossed into the United States in recent days, in El Carmen, Mexico, on September 21, 2023. © Daniel Becerril / Reuters

The company justified the measure by saying that in recent days “about half a dozen unfortunate cases of injuries or deaths have been recorded” among groups of migrants, in which children also travel.

Several analysts estimate that the company is suffering daily losses of 40 million pesos, about 2.3 million dollars, in addition to facing the loss of merchandise headed to the United States.

Insecurity, violence and socioeconomic conditions make migrants flee

Among the main factors that influence thousands of migrants leaving their countries to cross Mexico and try to reach the United States are insecurity, violence and socioeconomic conditions, according to a latest report from the International Organization for Migration, IOM.

94% of migrants are destined for the United States, 2% seek to reach Mexico and another 2% to Canada, according to the study. The majority are looking for employment, family reunification and political stability. Only 2% would return to their country of origin or are still unclear about their destination.

In the ‘Presentation of trends in migratory flows in Ciudad Juárez and Tijuana, in the months of July and August’, the IOM explained that after the end of Title 42, migration evolved into another wave that is shown in the data today.

In Ciudad Juárez, on the northern border of Mexico, two out of every three people associate their departure with socioeconomic conditions, followed by insecurity and political reasons, but there are also reports of discriminatory treatment for the LGBT+ community.

According to the survey, the majority of migrants know the “CBP One” application that the United States uses to organize asylum applications, with 89% of those surveyed claiming to know it. 66% of those surveyed have used the App, but only 15% have made an appointment.

Biden’s measures did not ease the crisis

Following the end of the controversial Title 42, an emergency health measure that allowed US authorities to prevent the entry of migrants arriving at the border with Mexico under the argument that they were doing so to prevent the spread of Covid-19, the Administration Donald Trump’s administration stopped migrant arrivals for months and then Joe Biden’s administration maintained the policy for another time.

Biden proposed setting up asylum processing centers in third countries in Latin America to keep migrants away from the US southern border. The first centers were established in Colombia, Guatemala and Costa Rica.

Migrants can, from there, make an appointment to present their asylum application, without having to risk their lives on the dangerous journey.

Migrants walk across the Rio Grande along a concertina wire wall as they attempt to cross into the United States from Mexico, Friday, Sept. 22, 2023, in Eagle Pass, Texas. © Eric Gay / AP

The United States also announced the activation and extension of the Humanitarian Permit, a temporary stay that is provided for urgent humanitarian reasons aimed at citizens of Cuba, Nicaragua, Venezuela and Haiti, and which was later extended to beneficiaries from other countries such as Honduras, El Salvador, Colombia and Guatemala.

Although the White House has highlighted the effectiveness of the Humanitarian Leave, some experts have expressed skepticism about the effectiveness of the program.

United States immigration authorities carried out 232,972 migrant arrests along the border with Mexico in August of this year, which represented an increase of 27% compared to 183,494 in July, according to the Office of Customs and Border Protection, CBP. . It is already the highest number of monthly meetings so far this year.

“Encounters along the southwest border remain below levels seen in November and December 2022, when the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Public Health Order was in effect in compliance with Title 42,” CBP said.

The increase in the migratory flow is such that, since Wednesday, immigration temporarily suspended the processing of vehicles and train cargo at one of the entrances to the international crossing in Eagle Pass, Texas, to dedicate its efforts to processing migrants.

The railway operator Union Pacific assured that thousands of tons of its customers’ cargo were paralyzed due to the cancellation of the passage of trains from Mexico through Eagle Pass.

