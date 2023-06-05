Andrés Manuel López Obrador during his morning press conference this Monday. Moisés Pablo Nava (Dark Room)

The president of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, has been satisfied with the results of the local elections on Sunday in the State of Mexico and in Coahuila, in which his party, Morena, obtained a victory in the first, snatching its stronghold from the PRI history and adding for its movement a territory of political influence. The president has recognized the citizens for having exercised their right to vote, has congratulated the two governors-elect, Delfina Gómez from Morena in the State of Mexico and Manolo Jiménez from the PRI in Coahuila, and has promised them collaboration with their government without distinction of political signs. The president has thus turned the page and has set his sights on 2024, when the presidential succession and the renewal of the two Chambers of Congress will be at stake. López Obrador said this Monday that in the last year of his administration, democracy in Mexico must be consolidated and he has assured that he will not get involved in the internal process of Morena for the definition of the presidential candidacy, that he will not tip the scales for anyone and it will not send signals. Instead, he has placed his faith in the polling method for citizens to decide who will champion his movement.

“If we want to establish in Mexico, as we are doing, the democratic habit, we need to banish all those undemocratic practices,” López Obrador said in his conference morning“to completely ban vote buying, intimidation, the use of the public budget to favor candidates and parties, the haulagethe falsification of the minutes, the stuffing of the ballot boxes, the fact that the dead vote, the fingerhe coveredthe imposition [Se debe] sweep away, put an end to all that, and that applies to everyone, and to the parties in the selection of their candidates. It is not that I am going to put the candidate of Morena, no, there will not be fingerIt will be the people, it will be the citizens who will decide. And there are still those who do not believe it, even close people: ‘At the right time you are going to tip the scales.’ No! Or: ‘We are waiting for a sign.’ You are going to wait, cousin brother, ”said the president, the sole leader of Morena.

The ruling party will go into the 2024 election with renewed verve after Sunday’s election. Despite the defeat in Coahuila, Morena has dealt a blow to what López Obrador calls “the old regime” by having triumphed in the State of Mexico, where the PRI had ruled uninterrupted for 94 years. The electoral results have taught both sides of the dispute a lesson: on the one hand, the ruling bloc grouped in the Juntos Hacemos Historia coalition (Morena, the Green Party and the Labor Party); on the other, the motley opposition bloc Va por México, made up of the PRI, the right-wing PAN and the left-wing PRD. The Morena leadership will try to use the electoral balance pedagogically to instruct the caps presidential: in the Edomex, where the obradorista movement triumphed by more than eight points, there was a solid union around Delfina Gómez; Contrary to Coahuila, where the ruling bloc was pulverized by disagreements between the candidates and lost by more than 35 points.

Once the election day on Sunday has passed, the two blocks in dispute have fully entered the succession process of 2024. The leader of Morena, Mario Delgado, has assured that starting this Monday he will contact the applicants to refine details of the the announced work group to define the internal selection method. The head of the capital’s government, Claudia Sheinbaum; the Foreign Secretary, Marcelo Ebrard; the Secretary of the Interior, Adán Augusto López, and the leader of the Morenista majority in the Senate, Ricardo Monreal. For its part, Va por México must evaluate how much the partner parties of the alliance contribute to a victory or how much they are more of a burden and a method of survival for each one.

López Obrador made accounts this morning of the drag of his movement in territorial terms. He has said that Morena has executive power in 22 of the country’s 32 states, counting Morelos, which is governed by Encuentro Social (PES), an extinct partner of the ruling party. The other 10 states are divided into governments of the PRI, the Citizen Movement, the PAN and the Green Party, which is also an ally of Morena. The PRD, where López Obrador was a member until a decade ago and who today is a member of the PRI, has practically been wiped off the map. “I was very pleased about yesterday, the truth is, I celebrate it,” the president said this Monday, “and I am going to speak to those who succeeded, at the time, to tell them that they will continue to receive our full support, because it is our obligation to do so. And yes, the election was good.

subscribe here to the newsletter from EL PAÍS México and receive all the key information on current affairs in this country