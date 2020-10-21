Mexican baseball has its own office in the presidential palace of Andrés Manuel López Obrador. Separated by less than 100 meters from the president. “We are around the corner,” he says. Edgar Gonzalez, the head of the office for the promotion and development of this sport. Bats and mitts have become a matter of state. No other Mexican president has dedicated so many to sports, or to a single discipline. It is López Obrador’s bet, a priority, a whim.

Last February, López Obrador announced the creation of the Office of the President for the Promotion and Development of Baseball in Mexico (ProBeis). It is an independent entity from the National Commission for Physical Culture and Sports (Conade), which governs sports in the country. The leader of Morena will allocate 350 million pesos (about 18 million dollars) this year to consolidate the sport in the country through the promotion of future players. The man in front, Edgar González, is a former player for the San Diego Padres in the United States.

López Obrador met González during a breakfast in 2015. The Mexican politician was hooked on a book González had published in which he outlines 27 stories of baseball players who had succeeded. “When he won the presidency, he called me on the phone and told me that he wanted me to be in charge of baseball,” the former pitcher tells this newspaper. And he fulfilled it during his first 100 days of government.

The budget allocated this year to baseball is greater, for example, to the program of family stays to support working mothers (62 million pesos) and the one allocated to the National Commission to Prevent and Eradicate Violence against Women (Conavim), 184 ,3 millions. It is, in a way, contradictory to the austerity that the federal government prays. “Baseball is the best investment that can be made: it is sport, it fights obesity, crime, it healthy the social fabric and it promotes values”, González defends.

López Obrador, during a match in 2014. Darkroom

Edgar González’s presidential commission is to shake up the seedbeds of Mexican players to direct them to the United States, home to the best baseball league. “You have to train better citizens through this sport and then take 60 to the Major Leagues during these six years,” explains González. The intention, he admits, is to make baseball the national sport. “We are doing a program with the Secretary of Public Education and we are looking for boys to play baseball in schools. The pilot test will begin in Mexico City ”, he explains.

López Obrador has never hidden his fanaticism for baseball. His companion was full of analogies. “We are going to win by shutout – a victory in which the opponent does not score any points – and on offense we will hit a home run with a full house.” A month after winning the presidential elections, he sent a tweet that summarized his vision of sport in Mexico: physical and sports activity, high performance “to win many medals” and baseball.

The arrival to the presidential seat of López Obrador has been a resurrection of baseball. At least on the public agenda. In the first 100 days, the Executive managed to convince a series of businessmen to recover an extinct team, Los Algodoneros de Gusave (Sinaloa), inaugurated the first hall of fame and this Saturday will be the opening of the Red Devils stadium. “The fact that baseball is being talked about by the president is great publicity,” says Othon Diaz, executive president of the Red Devils. “All the Governors are talking to us to open baseball schools,” adds Edgar González.

A sport that still does not beat football

Soccer and boxing dominate the preferences, according to Consulta Mitofsky’s annual poll. “We cannot ignore the fact that soccer has been a steamroller in the marketing part, of the management of the media where, at least in Mexico, the main television stations have been a great influence,” says Othon Díaz.

In Mexico there are two professional leagues. Javier Salinas, CEO of the Mexican Baseball League (LMB), explains that before the players only played five months during the summer and the rest of the year they were unemployed. So the Pacific competition was formed, which is played in winter. The biggest problem for this sport has been its media exposure. “Baseball didn’t have an affair with broadcast television in the 1960s,” says Salinas. The problem, Díaz adds, is that “the games don’t necessarily start at the set time. It is not known what time they end, there are games that last six hours and here there are no draws ”.

Across the country there are, according to Javier Salinas data, 35 million fans. “Per season we have 1,000 games, more fans go to stadiums than to football in terms of games played,” he adds. “Before López Obrador spoke about baseball, our League was attractive to businessmen. In the last two years our income has grown by 550% ”, he emphasizes. In the Pacific League, chaired by Omar Canizales, more than three million fans attend each season.

He The biggest frenzy for sports is in Sinaloa, where there are four professional teams. “We are inspiring children and young people. We have also become the main hotbed for players who make it to the Major Leagues in the United States, ”Canizales says.

“Forbes notes that seven of the 10 highest paid Mexican athletes are baseball players. This tells you that the economic spillover they can bring to Mexico is much greater, ”says González. “The golden years of baseball in Mexico can begin,” adds Díaz. López Obrador has thrown the ball. His most personal and daring bet.

You can follow EL PAÍS Sports at Facebook, Twitter or subscribe here to the Newsletter.