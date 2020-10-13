The president of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, has revived this Wednesday, to questions from journalists, the letter he sent last year to the King of Spain demanding that he apologize for the abuses of the conquest, which was rejected by the Government ―The Royal House did not respond―, “firmly”. The Mexican president trusts that both institutions will change their “attitude and offer an apology”, on the occasion of the 200 years of Mexico’s independence, next year.

“We do not rule out that there is on the part of the Spanish Government, the Monarchy, a change of attitude and that with humility an apology, a pardon is offered, thinking of leaving that confrontation behind and joining forces and looking forward. Thinking about reconciliation. I believe that it is not in vain that this can be carried out, ”López Obrador said during his morning conference, who, on this occasion, also made explicit reference to the Government, and not only to the King. The president has insisted that the request was also extended to the Pope.

“It is not about agreeing or disagreeing, but about closing wounds,” defended the president, flanked by several key members of his Cabinet and the head of government of the capital, Claudia Sheinbaum. EL PAÍS announced at the end of March of last year that López Obrador had sent a letter in which he affirmed that the purpose was to “definitively overcome the disagreements, resentments, guilt and reproaches that history has placed among the peoples of Spain and Mexico, without ignoring or omitting the illegalities and crimes that caused them ”. The president also sent a letter to the Pope “so that an account of the grievances be made and that indigenous peoples be apologized for what is now known as human rights,” he explained in a message posted on Twitter in 2019.

In response, the Government of Spain regretted “deeply” the request of the Mexican president and reiterated “his willingness to work together with the Government of Mexico and continue to build the appropriate framework to intensify the relations of friendship and cooperation existing between our two countries, which allow us to face future challenges with a shared vision ”.

“I am very aware of how some reacted to our approach and some consideration they asked had to do with the fact that ‘a long time had already passed,” López Obrador said a year and a half later, “even though a long time has passed, the issue is still valid.” . The president has also argued that similar requests had been granted in other parts of the world with a colonial past, which have seen the collapse of statues of colonizers, recently in Colombia, for example, and public apologies from the Government, as in Canada.

After framing 2021 as the “year of Independence and Greatness of Mexico”, the plan includes the organization of 12 commemoration acts, in which in addition to celebrating the anniversary of the end of the war of independence, events will be held on the 700 years of the founding of Tenochtitlan (the pre-Hispanic predecessor of the capital) and the 500 years of the taking of the city, the cornerstone of the Mexica Empire. One of them is explicitly dedicated “to forgiveness for the abuses, atrocities that were committed by the colonial invasion, and also from independent Mexico,” scheduled for September 28. Some of these events will be held in the southeast of the country, where the descendants of the Mayan civilization are concentrated, and others in the northwest, where the Yaquis live, an indigenous people that was in conflict with the Mexican State for 40 years at the end of the XIX and early XX century.

The López Obrador Government has had several symbolic winks to vindicate the original peoples, historically relegated and discriminated against in the country’s nation project, such as invitations to indigenous speakers at public events or pre-Hispanic ceremonies at the time of presenting the Mayan Train, a megaproject railway in the Southeast. In recent years, the debate on the privileges that mark the country’s society has also grown, with national surveys on discrimination and studies that have measured the difference in opportunities due to racism. This year, for example, a question about Afro-descendant identity was included in the census for the first time, another group that has been discriminated against and erased from official history, as academics and organizations have denounced.

Pending an official response from Spain, López Obrador has relaunched the proposal, hoping that the outcome will be different from the previous request. “These are issues that come from afar, so why don’t we try to apologize and meet again and reconcile,” insisted the president. If the answer is not favorable, he said, a conflict is ruled out: “We would have no reason for confrontation, anyway, we are going to offer apologies.”