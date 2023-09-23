The Government politically accelerates the investigations of the Ayotzinapa case, in an attempt to close the investigation with some dignity. The results of recent months have been scarce, beyond minimal progress in the proceedings against some detainees. Meanwhile, the National Palace insists on prioritizing the searches. As the president, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, said this week, the most important thing is to find the whereabouts of the boys. Right now, the discovery of the remains of the 43 would be the only thing that could change an adverse situation for the president, faced with the families of the students.

This Wednesday, López Obrador received the families of the missing normal students to try to bring positions closer together. A handful of military espionage documents, key for the families to understand to advance the case, have caused a distance with the president, which right now seems unbridgeable. EL PAÍS has been able to reconstruct the tone and content of this meeting, thanks to people who were present. It was a sometimes harsh meeting, which was on the verge of blowing up, when the families insisted on the delivery of these documents. “I am not Peña Nieto!” the president even exclaimed, “I am not covering up.”

Relatives of the 43 young normalistas leaving the National Palace, on September 20. Isaac Esquivel (EFE)

The round of meetings began on Tuesday. The families of the 43 attended a meeting with Alejandro Encinas, undersecretary of Human Rights and head of the presidential commission for the Ayotzinapa case, one of the teams currently investigating the matter. At the meeting, Encinas spent several hours explaining the content of the commission’s second report. “It is a more professional work that gives a good account of everything that the process has been, including the facts and part of the historical truth,” says one of the people present.

Encinas left aside the most controversial part of the first report, the package of more than 400 messages that members of the Iguala criminal network, site of the attack, allegedly exchanged during and after the attack, between September 26, 2014 and subsequent days and weeks. The messages, actually photographs of the cell phone screens where they were supposedly received, outlined the final destiny of the normalistas. In one of the cases, for example, it was stated that the commander of one of the two battalions of the Iguala Army at the time, José Rodríguez, had ordered the killing of a group of the 43, held captive for days since the attack.

The impossibility of verifying the veracity of the messages forced the commission to discard them. Encinas and his team, like the group of independent experts that investigated the case until last July, the GIEI, have always criticized the massive concealment maneuver of the previous Government, led by Enrique Peña Nieto (2012-2018). The attempt by the old Prosecutor’s Office, led by Jesús Murillo Karam, currently in prison, and his right-hand man on the ground, Tomás Zerón, to close the case quickly, caused damage to the investigations that is difficult to repair. To the point that today what happened during a good part of the attack is still unknown.

Some of the messages presented as evidence in the commission’s report, September 30, 2022. The country

The theory of the commission at this point, Encinas pointed out at the meeting, is that the criminal group Guerreros Unidos, supported by the action of municipal police from Iguala and other municipalities, and the action or omission of other security forces, such as the Prosecutor’s Office of the State, the Federal Police, or the Army, separated the 43 missing students into groups and hid their bodies in different parts of the geography of the center of the State of Guerrero. The question is where and if the criminals, given the scandal generated then, moved the remains one or more times.

The families listened carefully and at the end mentioned their great interest, practically absent from the report, in the documents that record the Army’s espionage at the time, against Guerreros Unidos and allies. For them, this point is key. So far, two of these documents are known, which contain conversations between criminals and authorities, in which they mention the possible fate of the students. Due to the GIEI’s investigations, the families assume that there are more documents of this type and that the espionage had to be continued, not something circumstantial, that by chance came across these exchanges of messages.

To this claim, Encinas, who has different positions on the Army than those held by López Obrador, agreed with the families. He understood that was the point and was empathetic. The president of the commission’s understanding of this claim has not yet had any effect on López Obrador.

The meeting with the president

On Wednesday, the families arrived at the National Palace. Encinas presented the report again, although more briefly. Later, the special prosecutor for the case, Rosendo Gómez Piedra, spoke briefly about the status of some of the accusations they have been working on lately. There, the parents’ criticism pointed to the case of General Rafael Hernández. Then commander of the other battalion that operated in Iguala, the Prosecutor’s Office accuses Hernández of organized crime for his alleged collaboration with Guerreros Unidos.

The families criticized that the general has managed to get the judge to change the precautionary measure against them. Hernández will experience the process in freedom, thanks to a report from the National Guard, which indicated that there is no risk of him fleeing. The judge sent the general home. The families criticize this decision and asked Gómez Piedra to account, fearing, furthermore, that the rest of the soldiers related to the case, about fifteen, including General José Rodríguez, would obtain similar benefits.

Mr. Mario César González, father of one of the 43 young people, speaks as he leaves the meeting at the National Palace, this Wednesday. Isaac Esquivel (EFE)

The situation began to become tense when the families took the floor and demanded that the President deliver the requested documents. As he said at a press conference on Thursday, López Obrador pointed out that everything had already been delivered and suggested that behind this idea that the Ministry of Defense is hiding information there could be an interest in manipulating them.

The families were angry. The president asked them to carefully read the information they had been given, in reference to the Encinas report, and the families responded that they read, that they did not allow themselves to be manipulated. The meeting escalated in tone, to the point that López Obrador, always careful with his criticism of the PRI, exclaimed that he was not Peña Nieto and was not covering for anyone. The fathers and mothers of the 43 responded that he was not covering up, but the Army was.

Relatives of the missing and students from the Ayotzinapa Normal School demonstrate in front of Military Field 1, this Thursday. Isaac Esquivel (EFE)

There was no room for improvement. The families then produced a document that summarizes their requests about the documents, the “cerfis”, as they call them, in reference to the Regional Intelligence Fusion Center, central region, which operated at the time in Iguala. The documents are part of the bureaucracy generated by this organization then. López Obrador did not like that the mothers and fathers wanted to turn the meeting into an exchange of trades and he indicated, angrily, that the next day he would respond to them in writing.

The mediation of other people present managed to calm things down. It was then that the president proposed that they return on Monday. Encinas himself, along with the Secretary of Security and Citizen Protection, Rosa Icela Rodríguez, the Secretary of the Interior, Luisa María Alcalde, and the prosecutor Gómez Piedra, would receive them. The plan is to buy time, although it is not clear for what. Families have a very clear list of missing documents. The president has said that everything will be reviewed, but he points out, at the same time, that everything has been delivered. Monday’s meeting will mark the future of the relationship and the case.

