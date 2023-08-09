The president of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, insinuated this Wednesday that he suffers gender-based political violence in the face of the attacks he receives from the opposition and the Electoral Tribunal, which has suggested sanctioning him for his statements against the opposition presidential candidate Xóchitl Gálvez.

“And also a question, everything they say to me, isn’t it gender rape or is gender just more feminine?” questioned the president during his morning press conference.

His statements come after the Electoral Tribunal of the Federal Judiciary (TEPJF) considered last week that in four morning conferences in July, the president issued expressions that constitute gender political violence against Gálvez, considered the favorite to be the presidential candidate of the opposition alliance Va por México.

The president denied the facts by accusing the Electoral Tribunal of modifying its statements about Gálvez, current senator of the National Action Party (PAN).

“They are twisting my words, and of course destroying the law,” he said.

López Obrador denied having declared that “a group of men imposed” the senatoras well as other expressions that refer to their gender or that they are a “puppet”.

Likewise, he questioned the moral authority of the advisers of the National Electoral Institute (INE) and pointed out that “if they were people with principles, with ideals, they should be resigning, offering apologies.”

In addition, he revealed that he will send a letter to the Council of the Judiciary to denounce the judge who ordered to refrain from commenting on the PAN senator and candidate for the 2024 presidential elections.

“And yes, I am going to send the letter to the judge just so that it is on record, I am waiting for the ministers of the (Supreme) Court (of Justice of the Nation) or the INE advisers to also rule,” he ironized.

The conflict between López Obrador and Gálvez has increased since the senator announced last June her intention to be the presidential candidate of Va por México in the 2024 elections.

The president has frequently questioned the legislator in his morning press conferences, whom he accuses of being the chosen one of the opposition businessman Claudio X.

González and the “oligarchy” and “conservative elite” of the country. While Gálvez has accused López Obrador of being “macho” by arguing that “the only women he respects are the ones he imposes.”

EFE