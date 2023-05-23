Andrés Manuel López Obrador during his morning press conference, this Tuesday. Sashenka Gutierrez (EFE)

The Mexican president is not going to temper his tone in his clash with the Government of Peru, nor with the Congress of that country, which has just declared him a person non grata for his latest statements in which he refuses to hand over the presidency of the Pacific Alliance to them because he does not consider the government of Dina Boluarte “legal or legitimate.” “Thank you very much, thank you very much. [por declararme persona non grata]I would feel very bad if those legislators and the lady who holds power gave me an award or applauded me, maybe I would be ashamed,” López Obrador said this morning. The declaration of diplomatic repudiation prevents the Mexican president from setting foot on Peruvian soil. It is not a big deal, since the president does not have one of his customs to travel to this country, and even less so now, where relations have been at a minimum since Mexico positioned itself in favor of former president Pedro Castillo, gave his family asylum and received the ambassador expelled from Peru.

“The people of Mexico are empowered, it is what the Peruvian people lack, that they empower themselves, and thank you very much for declaring me persona non grata, it is a sign of pride,” he repeated this morning. “All our respect, admiration and affection to the people. We are very aware that [quienes gobiernan] they are an elite, a rapacious minority: corrupt politicians, influence peddlers, sold-out journalists, intellectual pimps. They are not the people ”, the president has charged without contemplation.

On December 7, the umpteenth government crisis broke out in Peru, still under the mandate of President Pedro Castillo, who dissolved Congress and decreed an emergency government on television, apparently fed up with the multiple occasions on which his presidency it was seen to be inoperative due to the obstructions of the legislators, who kept the president practically under arrest, unable to leave the country. He ended up jailed minutes later and Dina Boluarte replaced him as president with the intention of calling elections, something that has not yet taken place. The Mexican president immediately positioned himself in favor of Castillo and his embassy in Peru worked tirelessly to get Mexicans out of that country, the same thing that happened two weeks later with the president’s family, who is still imprisoned in his country. The tension was completed with the expulsion of ambassador Pablo Monroy on the same dates.

Pedro Castillo and Andrés Manuel López Obrador, in Mexico City, in September 2021. Presidency of Mexico

But there were still fringes in the unstable diplomatic relations between both countries. Mexico was to hand over the temporary presidency of the Pacific Alliance to Peru, as part of the agreement between the four countries that make it up, Chile, Colombia, Mexico and Peru. Due to the turbulence in the Andean country and the consideration that López Obrador has of the current government, he has refused to make the rotating transfer to preside over the working groups of the Alliance. In February, it was Dina Boluarte who decided to call her ambassador in Mexico, Manuel Gerardo Talavera, with which relations between the two countries have remained at lower levels, barely maintaining business managers.

For the Government of Peru, López Obrador is a president who has “supported the coup d’état of Pedro Castillo”, an interference that they reproach him for. For the Mexican president, Boluarte is a “spurious president.” Peru’s diplomatic relations have also become rare with other countries in the area, such as Colombia, whose president, Gustavo Petro, was declared a person non grata in February, when he criticized the excesses of the Peruvian police, which have caused numerous victims among the protesters. “They march like Nazis against their own people,” said the Colombian, and unleashed the box of thunder. In these, Keijo Fujimori, leader of Fuerza Popular, intervened, who suggested to Petro: “I am going to ask him publicly not to put his red nose in Peru. Peru has defeated terrorism and we are not going to accept foreign terrorism. My total repudiation of the guerrilla Gustavo Petro”.

Both Petro and López Obrador have been the presidents who have most clearly condemned the current government of Peru, as well as the departure and imprisonment of Castillo. They consider that the now ex-president was cornered by factual forces in his country, by political elites who hold power without calling elections. Peru lives, once again, days of unstable government and street tensions that distance it from alliances with the leaders of other countries in its area of ​​influence.

