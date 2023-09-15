The president of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, has made his break with the Supreme Court of Justice felt with a simple gesture of absence at a formal event. The president has decided not to invite the president of the Court and head of the Judiciary, Norma Piña, to the commemorative celebrations of Mexico’s independence deeds, held from September 13 to 16. López Obrador has not invited representation from the federal Congress either. The joint presence of the heads of the Executive, Legislative and Judicial in these events used to symbolize the balance between the three Powers of the Union, a product of the struggles for national sovereignty and democracy. López Obrador has thus broken an old presidential tradition, one that he himself, in fact, followed in the first years of his Administration, when the Supreme Court was headed by Arturo Zaldívar, a judge close to his cause. Now, the president is in a strong fight with Minister Piña—Zaldívar’s replacement—and the federal judges, whom he accuses of acting against his government and protecting criminals.

The president has openly acknowledged this. On Wednesday, when the country commemorates the defense of Chapultepec Castle against the US invasion, López Obrador was questioned in his conference morning about why the representative of the Judiciary had not been summoned to the ceremony on September 13. “Things have already changed. We do not have good relations—it is notorious, it is in the public domain—with the Judiciary, because they have dedicated themselves to acting against the transformation,” the president said. “We consider, although there is a different opinion, that they are against the people and that they are representatives of the oligarchy, of the corrupt, rapacious minority, they are like representatives of white collar crime and in some cases also of other crime; not all, but they do predominate,” he added.

The event at Chapultepec Castle was headed solely by López Obrador and his secretaries. The Executive Branch alone. A spokeswoman for the Supreme Court has confirmed to this newspaper that Minister Piña was not summoned to the Cry of Independence – which marks the beginning of the fight against the Spanish empire – to be held on Friday, or to the military parade, scheduled for Saturday. The Judiciary has not issued a public position on the president’s unusual gesture.

López Obrador has also not invited the president of the Chamber of Deputies, Marcela Guerra, of the PRI, or the president of the Chamber of Senators, Ana Lilia Rivera, of Morena, the ruling party, to the formal ceremonies. “I stayed dressed and excited, because I did want to go celebrate with the people, with the people, the days that are so important for the nation,” declared Deputy Guerra after learning of the void in her case.

This Thursday, Reform has published a series of historical photos that show, in past years, a plurality of officials and politicians stationed on the balcony of the National Palace, from where the events of September 15 and 16 are led. In an image from 2004, President Vicente Fox, of the PAN, appears flanked by his cabinet secretaries, representatives of Congress and the then head of the Supreme Court, Mariano Azuela. In a photo from 2010, Felipe Calderón (PAN) shares a seat with Minister Guillermo Ortiz, at a time also of turbulence between the Executive and the Judiciary. In an image from 2014, Enrique Peña Nieto (PRI) directs the official event near Minister Juan Silva Meza.

Arturo Zaldívar (with face mask) at the ceremony in honor of the Children Heroes in September 2021. Moisés Pablo Nava (Cuartoscuro)

López Obrador himself had attended to the protocol tradition in the first years of his Government, when the president of the Supreme Court was Minister Zaldívar, to whom the president has expressed affection and gratitude. They were golden years for the institutional relationship between the Executive and the Judiciary. Zaldívar knew how to anchor himself in the Obradorist discourse of austerity in public spending, justice for the poor and criticism of corruption. The good dialogue between the minister and López Obrador was transformed into an opening of doors to and from the National Palace. When Zaldívar left the presidency of the Court, López Obrador soon resented his absence, and the relationship with the Judiciary collapsed.

The president has accused the new president of the Supreme Court, Minister Piña, of condoning the misconduct of judges and allowing them to act against the interests of the nation to favor a few. He has also accused her of not doing enough to combat the corruption of judges and to eliminate the privileges of the judicial caste. In one of the harshest accusations, López Obrador affirmed that the federal judges were trying to carry out “a technical coup d’état” by approving resources against the Government’s priority works and by tying his hands.

The president’s criticism of the minister has turned into personal disqualifications. “As soon as the new president arrived, a wave of resolutions in favor of alleged criminals was unleashed,” he said in March. In what seemed the height of tensions, López Obrador has announced that before the end of his six-year term, in September 2024, he will send to Congress a constitutional reform to dismiss the ministers of the Court and allow the new members to be elected by the direct vote of citizens. The president has pinned his hopes on that last resort. “Hopefully there will be a reform. I see nothing but a sharp renewal,” he said in August. For now, the head of the Executive has secured a privileged place for himself and his people on the balconies of the National Palace, in front of a vast Zócalo where thousands gather to shout on September 15, long live Mexico and long live the heroes who gave them a country for everyone.

