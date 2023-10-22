The Mexican president, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, has demonstrated his leadership in the region and has called for a summit of the heads of state of the Latin American and Caribbean countries that have a common problem with Mexico: the migration crisis. The meeting will be between representatives of 12 countries and occurs at a time when the United States – the destination of all migrations – has decided to reinforce its border wall with Mexico. The risk to which migrants are exposed throughout their journey through various countries, from accidents to falling into the hands of human traffickers and organized crime, has been another trigger for the high-level summit. Addicted to communicating with symbols, López Obrador arranged for the meeting to be held in Palenque, Chiapas, an ancestral city of the Mayan culture. The southern state is also the border that connects Mexico with Central America and is an obligatory passage for migrants to the United States.

López Obrador has named the summit: “Meeting for a fraternal neighborhood with well-being.” The Mexican Foreign Ministry has reported that the presidents of Colombia, Gustavo Petro; Cuba, Miguel Díaz-Canel; Haiti, Ariel Henry; Honduras, Xiomara Castro, and Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro. Also attending, representing their heads of state, are the vice presidents or ministers of Belize, Costa Rica, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala and Panama. All of these countries have in common being sites of expulsion, passage or arrival of migrant populations. When he announced the Latin American summit, the Mexican president pointed out that it was urgent for governments to seek a joint solution to contain migration: “We cannot sit idly by, the migratory flow is growing a lot,” he said.

Specialists affirm that this high-level meeting to specifically address the migration phenomenon is unprecedented. They also see in it a very promising opportunity to reduce flows and to provide protection and dignified treatment to people in transit. Giovanni Lepri, representative of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), points out that the presence of the leaders is a good sign that the agreements reached are being put into practice. “This cannot be resolved country by country, it has to be a regional agreement,” he says in an interview. For the diplomat, the joint plan must address three problems as a priority: strengthen asylum processes and systems; expand the possibilities of integrating migrant populations through employment or education, and address in each country the root causes that cause expulsion.

This last point coincides with López Obrador’s diagnosis of the migration phenomenon. The Mexican president has stated on several occasions that people migrate out of necessity, not out of pleasure. López Obrador is convinced that if each country has opportunities for education and employment, expulsion can be stopped. That led him to sign an agreement with Central American countries to export the Sembrando Vida agricultural program to them. The numbers of migratory flows have increased and show that the problem is far from being resolved.

Irregular migration between August and September increased 30%, according to official figures. Seen by countries of expulsion, the number of people migrating from Venezuela doubled in that period (from 31,000 to 60,000 people). Migration from Ecuador and Colombia is also increasing. Hundreds of people are crowding the Mexico-US border waiting to cross to process a legal stay permit. Organized crime and human traffickers represent the main threat to your life while passing through Mexico. Criminal groups stalk migrants. They extort them, kidnap them, murder them. The San Fernando massacre, where 72 migrants were murdered, or the most recent Camargo massacre, in which 19 people were murdered, are a cruel example of the danger. This is not counting accidents related to transit through the jungles or aboard trucks and railways.

“The phenomenon of human mobility is not something that we decide if we like it or not, if we stop it or if it continues. It is happening and it is growing. The numbers tell us that it has increased exponentially, and many more countries in this region than just a few years ago are involved as senders, as transit points or as recipients,” says Lepri. “I think that [la cumbre del domingo] It is a recognition of something that is happening and that has to be managed. It cannot be a matter of reaction, but of proactive actions. Mobility can contribute a lot in a region where several countries have a significant labor shortage. Well managed, mobility can also respond to a need in the labor market,” she points out.

The UNHCR representative maintains that the countries meeting would have to commit to finding alternatives to accommodate the different causes of migration (for example, permits or paroles humanitarian); expand regular mobility routes for safe transit; strengthen financing for organizations that manage shelters, and expand the delivery of work or student permits. “And the big bet, complex, but you have to start it, because if you don’t start it will never end: find the formula to prevent people from having to leave their countries. And there are political, institutional and economic measures that must be taken,” he states.

Eunice Rendón, a specialist in migration and crime prevention, agrees with Lepri that attention to the root causes of migration must be implemented along with immediate solutions. “An orderly, safe, empathetic and productive model is required. It is important to talk about other types of migrants, not just refugees. Many of those who migrate do not fit into that category. We have to think of a response for those others who do not meet the requirements to access refuge, but who also flee their countries due to difficult issues,” she says in an interview.

Rendón, who was a federal official in the Ministry of Public Security and Foreign Affairs, affirms that this summit demonstrates a change in López Obrador’s policy regarding migration. The specialist remembers that in 2019, under pressure from Donald Trump, then president of the United States, the Government of Mexico reinforced the presence of the National Guard on the southern border to stop the passage of migrants. “I hope that [en la reunión] Discuss what we are going to do with what is already happening and that it is not limited to control, securitization, militarization and seeing who deports, but let’s talk about how we can better organize what already exists,” he indicates. Rendón affirms that it is a politically powerful message that the United States has not been called to this summit. “Mexico regains a leadership that was somewhat lost in the region, putting the issue of the common front on the table. The region has to see that from the United States to here, few things are going to change,” he maintains.

López Obrador arrived this Saturday afternoon in Palenque, where he has a ranch. He arrived aboard a truck and was received by his supporters with signs of affection, like every time he visits this place. The president plans to invite dignitaries to the archaeological zone of Palenque on Sunday morning, on a two-hour private walk. The plenary meeting will begin at noon, in which each head of state or representative is expected to give a position and a discussion will begin. This part of the program will also be private, as will the subsequent meal. López Obrador and the dignitaries will give a joint message at four in the afternoon and then will answer questions from journalists.

