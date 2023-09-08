Andrés Manuel López Obrador does not travel much outside of Mexico, at least since he took office as president. In the five years that he has been in power, he has only made three tours, two to the United States and one to Central America. His fourth journey will be to vindicate the progressive axis that was formed with the victory of the left in the region. He will first visit Colombia, where he will see President Gustavo Petro, with whom he maintains a close relationship. Then he will go to Chile, to participate in the commemoration of the 50th anniversary of the coup in Chile organized by the Government of Gabriel Boric, with whom he is also very close. López Obrador’s fourth trip is symbolic for not only regional, but also local politics. He is leaving at a key moment for the replacement in his party, the National Regeneration Movement (Morena), whose leadership has just been released by the president and his successor, Claudia Sheinbaum, former head of the Government of Mexico City and future presidential candidate.

López Obrador’s agenda outside of Mexico begins this Friday. The president will leave at the end of his daily morning conference. He will fly to Colombia on an Army plane, something he is not used to doing, and he will take a small entourage. He will be accompanied by the Secretary of Foreign Relations, Alicia Bárcena; the Secretary of Defense, General Luis Cresencio Sandoval; and the Secretary of the Navy, Admiral José Rafael Ojeda. Around 4:00 p.m., he is scheduled to land in Cali, where he will have a private meeting with Petro and then a dinner in his honor. On Saturday he will have his main course with the Latin American conference on drugs, a proposal that was conceived since Petro’s visit to Mexico last November, and which seeks to find joint policies to combat drug trafficking.

Petro has focused on bolstering global efforts to reverse the effects of the failed war on drugs. Under this idea, Mexico’s participation in this initiative was key, as it is one of the countries most affected by drug trafficking in the world and an important actor for Latin America. Both governments have so far shown that they are capable of walking hand in hand, not only in concrete policies, but also discursively. López Obrador supported his counterpart during the campaign, but also in the setbacks that the Colombian had afterwards. He recently showed his support when Petro’s son was arrested accused of money laundering and illicit enrichment. “He is facing a conservative reaction for a long time,” the Mexican said at the time, “they want to diminish, undermine his moral and political strength.”

Gustavo Petro and Andrés Manuel López Obrador, at the National Palace (Mexico City), on November 25, 2022. HENRY ROMERO (Reuters)

The diplomatic slap of Colombia will be followed by that of Chile. López Obrador plans to leave Cali on Saturday afternoon to fly to Santiago de Chile. Along the way, he will avoid using Peru’s airspace. As he has said, it will be so as not to provoke “nonsense”. The relationship between Mexico and Peru was damaged after a huge political crisis took then-President Pedro Castillo to jail on December 7, after announcing the dissolution of Congress and decreeing an emergency government. López Obrador then became one of the greatest defenders of the Peruvian politician and one of the greatest detractors of the Administration that took power after Castillo, headed by Dina Boluarte. The Mexican president expressed harsh criticism in a public way, describing the Boluarte Executive “de facto”, as “authoritarian” and “repressive”. Mexico then served as a place of asylum for the family of the former Peruvian president and received the Mexican ambassador expelled from Peru.

One of the last blows to the diplomatic relationship was the declaration made by the Peruvian Congress against López Obrador as persona non grata. The Mexican president, who will visit two neighboring countries of Peru, has assured that he will not request authorization to use the airspace, a requirement that planes that cross a country must request. “We will have more time [de viaje], like an hour more, for the rodeo. And we don’t do it because we have hate problems, so a frontal confrontation, no. We do it because we do not want the inauguration, the president, our country to be involved in a scandal if we request passage through the airspace and they deny it to us,” the Mexican president said this week when giving the details of his tour.

The presidential agenda does not yet contemplate the details of the activities on Chilean soil. At the moment it is only known that it will arrive on Saturday around midnight. On Sunday, according to what López Obrador explained, he will meet with Boric in private and then he will participate in a meeting with Chileans who went into exile in Mexico after the coup against Salvador Allende in 1973. “It will be very emotional because we will be at the Embassy of Mexico in Chile. And when the coup d’état, many Chileans were protected in the Embassy. Mexico’s asylum policy is a source of pride for all Mexicans,” he said.

Chile will commemorate the anniversary of the military coup the following day, with a ceremony in which the entire Mexican entourage is expected to attend —including the two military commanders. “It is the 50th anniversary of the coup d’etat and the circumstances that led to the loss of life of President Allende, who I greatly admire because he always sought peaceful transformation, and he was the victim of scoundrels.” Once the event is over, the Mexican group will return on the Air Force plane.

The four days that López Obrador will be out of Mexico will be key to the national stage. Hours before leaving, the president has passed the baton of command —a symbolic gesture— to Sheinbaum. The president has assured that from now on, the one chosen as presidential candidate will be the one who decides on the future of the ruling party. An idea that is hard to imagine given the powerful image and personality of López Obrador on the public agenda. The four days will be air for the former head of the capital’s government, who will have to take command of what comes for her people and will have to establish herself as the new highest authority of her party.

subscribe here to the newsletter from EL PAÍS México and receive all the key information on current affairs in this country