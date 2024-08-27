Diplomatic relations between Mexico and the United States have reached a moment of maximum tension. Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador has stated that the relationship with the US ambassador, Ken Salazar, is “on hold,” following the diplomat’s open criticism of the judicial reform promoted by the ruling party. López Obrador has indicated that, although this is not a break with Joe Biden’s government, relations will be restored until Washington shows that it will respect Mexico’s sovereignty. “Pausing means that we are going to take our time,” he said at a press conference. “How are we going to allow the ambassador to think that what we are doing is wrong? We are not going to tell him to leave the country, no, but we do have to read him the Constitution, which is like reading him the riot act,” he added.

López Obrador has stated that relations with the Canadian ambassador, Graeme C. Clark, who also expressed concern about the reform of the Judicial Branch, are also on hold. “What a coincidence that, at the same time that they are speaking in Mexico through the embassy, [de EE UU]the Canadians do it, which is embarrassing, with all due respect to the government of Canada, that associated State, together,” criticized. The president has affirmed that the US and Canada “have to learn to respect the sovereignty of Mexico.” “It is not just anything,” he commented, “because we are not going to give them advice there or tell them what is right and what is wrong, so we want them to be respectful, for there to be a reciprocal relationship in terms of respect for sovereignty.”

