Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said on Monday that his country is safer to travel to than the United States, after the US State Department issued warnings to its citizens not to visit certain cities. Mexican.

“Mexico is safer than the United States and there is no problem traveling through Mexico safely, but American citizens also know that and our compatriots who are there know it, they are well informed,” said López Obrador during his usual press conference. morning.

The Mexican president thus referred to the warnings issued by the US State Department about not traveling to six Mexican states, especially after the kidnapping of four Americans, of whom two were killed, in the border town of Matamoros, in Tamaulipas.

The kidnapping took place amid a wave of violence in Tamaulipas, a state that is the scene of a dispute between drug cartels and that the United States classifies at level 4 in its security alert, which is why its citizens are advised against traveling there. .

López Obrador denied that Mexico is an unsafe country and added that in recent years more Americans are moving to Mexico City.

In addition, he considered that the alerts are “a campaign” against Mexico and accused “conservative” politicians in the United States of not wanting the country to continue transforming itself.

“Those conservative politicians dominate, that’s a problem you have, the media. Most of the information media in the United States are at the service of interest groups created in that country, they are under the control of economic and political groups,” he commented.

López Obrador also argued that these warnings against traveling to Mexico are a “political” issue and that the objective is to create a perception of insecurity “to say: López Obrador’s populist, communist, caudillo, messianic government does not work”.

Finally, he stated that in the United States one does not talk about drug cartels and joked about their distribution in the country: “It is an invisible network, there are no drug dealers there. How does the drug reach the young person? Who sells it? Or is it just here?”, he asked.

According to data from the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime, in 2020 Mexico had a rate of 28.4 homicides per 100,000 inhabitants, and the United States, 6.5.

The World Health Organization (WHO) considers violence to be epidemic in a region when there are more than ten homicides per 100,000 inhabitants.