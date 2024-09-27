In his prolonged farewell to the presidency of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador put an end this Friday to his peculiar Mañanera conference at the National Palace, a daily appearance before the media where he presented progress made by his Government and responded to journalists’ questions. The outgoing president will hand over power to his successor, Claudia Sheinbaum, the president-elect, next Tuesday. López Obrador has said that this Friday was the last conference in which he answered questions from the press. On Monday, he has promised, he will meet with reporters. After leaving office, López Obrador will retire on a ranch he has in Palenque, Chiapas. He will leave, but the Mañanera conference will remain. Sheinbaum has confirmed that he will continue with the same format of appearing from 7:00 in the morning from Monday to Friday.

La Mañanera is televised by various media, but above all it is watched by tens of thousands of people daily through YouTube. The Mexican Government even received a plaque in recognition for its visits to that platform. López Obrador boasts that his conference is an exercise in transparency, openness and accountability. But human rights organizations have warned that it has also been a platform from which the president has stigmatized journalists with whom he does not agree and has criminalized activists, such as defenders of the territory or searchers for the missing. On one occasion, the president revealed personal data of a journalist from The New York Timesin response to the publication of a report that denounced possible payments from drug traffickers to one of López Obrador’s electoral campaigns.

The president has also been sanctioned by the Electoral Court for using his popular Mañanera to interfere in electoral processes. In the last June elections, the president attacked the then opposition presidential candidate, Xóchitl Gálvez, several times, while he praised his candidate, Sheinbaum, in front of the electorate. López Obrador’s critics have pointed out that the conference is something like a powerful platform from which the president throws his adversaries, who suffer attacks on social networks from the bases, to the bonfire. lopezobradoristas.

La Mañanera dates back to the time when López Obrador was head of the Government of Mexico City, between 2000 and 2005. Just like today, the then local president appeared before journalists very early and answered their questions. When he conquered the federal Executive in his third attempt, in 2018, he once again established that format, unprecedented among Mexican presidents, unaccustomed to appearing at conferences, very adept at formal events where they gave a speech and then left amidst strong security devices. .

During his time as president, López Obrador has given more than 1,400 Mañaneras at the National Palace. The conferences last on average two and a half hours, although there have been some that have lasted more than three and a half hours. During appearances, the president always stands and does not drink water. In contrast, the officials he invites remain seated, as do the reporters. With a popularity that is close to 80%, the president has had the power to dictate the agenda to the media from his platform and to shape the discussion in political groups.

In this Friday morning, López Obrador spoke about the controversy between Spain and Mexico over Sheinbaum’s decision not to invite King Felipe VI, head of the Spanish State, to the ceremony of her inauguration as constitutional president. The outgoing president has criticized the President of the Government of Spain, Pedro Sánchez, for suggesting that López Obrador is the one behind the snub against the King. “You are insinuating that it was a decision that I made, as if the president-elect was manipulable, it is an additional lack of respect,” he said. The friction between both States dates back precisely to the López Obrador Administration, which sent a letter to the King demanding an apology for the atrocities that were committed during the Conquest.

López Obrador has also carried out an exercise in futurism and has spoken about what he believes his Government would have been like if he had triumphed in the 2006 election, in which he denounced electoral fraud to impose the PAN member Felipe Calderón. “Many misfortunes would have been avoided, because we were not going to declare war on drug trafficking, we were going to do the same [que ahora]: address the causes,” he stated. “As we were going to govern legitimately, after winning democratic elections, we were not going to have the need to act spectacularly and foolishly club the hornet’s nest,” he added.

He has also said that, if he had been president then, he would not have submitted to pressure from abroad and more privatizations of state companies would have been avoided. However, he has also highlighted the positive side of having lost the election. “They cheated on us and I dedicated myself to traveling around the entire country, which in 2006 I didn’t know as much as I do now, after 2006 I started to tour all the towns,” he detailed. “I am the Mexican who knows the territory best. There is no Mexican who knows all the municipalities of Mexico. That helped me a lot to gather the feelings of the people, to get to know Mexico from below. […] And now, when we arrive [en 2018]”Well, we had more experience.”

López Obrador has reiterated that he will say goodbye to public life and will dedicate himself to writing. “I was the oldest president. Age and experience help, among other things because, when a young president ends, he always has the desire to continue commanding, to continue holding power, and when one is of a certain age, the principles of not having him so much are reaffirmed. attachment neither to power nor to money,” he explained. When he was about to leave, he answered two last questions from journalists caught on the fly.

—What learning or lesson do you take away from your time as president?

“That the people of Mexico are loving, the best people in the world,” he said.

—What advice do you give to young politicians?

“That they always have a lot of love for the people, and, if they fail to love the people, that at least they respect them, that they do not offend them, that they do not ignore them,” he stated and disappeared behind the scenes.