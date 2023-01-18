The President of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, during his morning conference this Wednesday. Daniel Augusto (Dark Room)

The President of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, has agreed this Wednesday to review Joaquín’s petition El Chapo Guzmán, former leader of the Sinaloa Cartel and one of the best-known drug traffickers in history, to serve his sentence in Mexico. However, the Secretary of Foreign Relations, Marcelo Ebrard, declared to the press that he did not see many possibilities of carrying out the transfer. In 2016, after escaping twice from two prisons in Mexico, the drug trafficker was arrested and extradited to the United States, where he has been serving a life sentence since 2019.

His lawyer on this side of the border, José Refugio Rodríguez, sent a letter to the Mexican ambassador to the United States in which El Chapo denounces the bad treatment he has received during the years he has been imprisoned there. “He hasn’t seen sunlight for six years,” lamented the criminal through his lawyer. The one who was, for more than 15 years, the largest drug trafficker in Mexico, has managed to attract the attention of the president of the country. “Yes, we will review it. When it comes to human rights, there are ways”, the president asserted in his morning conference. His extradition request is now in the hands of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, after the Mexican lawyer for El Chapo send the petition to the embassy of Mexico in the United States. In it, he defends that the criminal was improperly extradited, and that there would be possibilities of organizing his return to the country, because here “he has pending criminal proceedings.”

On Tuesday night, Ebrard referred to the case in these unpromising terms: “He is serving a sentence there. He has a sentence. Frankly, I don’t see any possibilities for it, but we are going to analyze it”. In the letter sent to Mexico and reproduced by his lawyer, the criminal complains about the conditions in which he lives in ADAMAX, the maximum security prison where he is confined in Colorado. “I ask President López Obrador to intervene, so that he can return to Mexico and take my case in a Mexican jail,” El Chapo said in the letter to which journalist Ciro Gómez Leyva has had access.

“The conditions in which I find myself are degrading, infamous and inhumane,” the letter continued. The criminal says he longs for the sun: “In the last 6 years that I have been in prison, they have never taken me out of my cell to get the sun, not even for a minute.” He also recounts that he is hardly allowed to speak to his lawyer or his family, and that, apart from the lousy food they give him, he only leaves his cell to access a space “two meters wide by two point five meters long.” , but the sun does not hit ”.

It is not the first time that El Chapo resorts to cards to try to draw attention to his situation. Two years ago, in a letter he sent to a US court, the prisoner complained about the “cruel and unfair” treatment he received. “Due to the treatment at ADAMAX, I now suffer from headaches, memory loss, muscle cramps, stress and depression,” wrote the drug trafficker, who then lived in a cell three meters long by two meters wide. The only human contact he had was with the guards who handcuffed his hands and feet before taking him out of his cell.

The letter and the media interventions by El Chapo’s lawyer come at a difficult time. A few weeks ago, one of his sons, Ovidio El Ratón Guzmán, was arrested in Jesús Marías, a municipality near the city of Culiacán. The operation unleashed violence during a day of terror in which members of the Sinaloa Cartel sowed chaos in the city, setting vehicles on fire and blocking roads to try to prevent the arrest of their leader. At the same time, the trial against Genaro García Luna, former secretary of the Ministry of Public Security, is about to begin in New York. He is accused of collaborating, for more than 20 years, with the same Sinaloa Cartel that El Chapo ran at the time.

subscribe here to newsletter from EL PAÍS México and receive all the key information on current affairs in this country