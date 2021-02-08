Andrés Manuel López Obrador, president of Mexico, in his morning conference this Monday. José Méndez / EFE

“I went ahead, we are here to continue fighting.” This is how Andrés Manuel López Obrador began his morning conference this Monday, his first public act in fifteen days since he announced that he contracted covid-19 on January 24. The president of Mexico has decided not to use a mask in his reappearance and has insisted that its use must be voluntary. López Obrador has made it clear that his priority is to end the supply problems of vaccines against the virus as soon as possible, after three weeks without receiving drugs to advance the national vaccination campaign. “Having the vaccine on time is what matters most to us,” said the 67-year-old president, who said that Pfizer will resume shipping the drug between February 10 and 18. Distribution problems have generated an increase in criticism of the Government for the management of the pandemic. Mexico is close to two million confirmed cases and exceeds 166,000 deaths.

“Now they will be giving it and giving it, [preguntando] where are the vaccines? ”López Obrador commented. “The vaccines will arrive,” he insisted. The president appeared in two recorded messages since his infection became known two weeks ago and in both videos he focused his speech on vaccines, ensuring that he personally took care of the matter while he was convalescing. This Monday’s message has shown that antigens have become the Government’s most important commitment, but also its main concern and political flank. In the press conference there have been phrases such as “there is nothing better than the vaccine”, but also others such as “Guatemala does not [las] has achieved ”after showing a table of countries with more doses injected and criticism of the press for questioning the shortage.

“We have to seek better distribution of vaccines among countries,” said the president, who has promised that this week deliveries from abroad will be regularized. López Obrador has said that Pfizer, the only drug that Mexico has been able to apply in its immunization plan, promised to make a new shipment, and that it is expected that by the end of this week the arrival of around a million doses will be completed. from AstraZeneca from India so that vaccine can be given starting this month.

The president has said that the agreement to bring 24 million from Sputnik V is in force, after speaking on January 25 with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin. He also affirmed that he had a couple of calls with the Chinese ambassador to accelerate the application of the CanSino vaccine, which last Friday requested its authorization in Mexico, and to add Sinovac among its portfolio of vaccines. The dose shortage has affected all countries that are not in the group of drug developers, but the political cost of the delays is paid locally. López Obrador has assured that his Cabinet is focused on solving the shortage and that so far “all obstacles have been resolved.”

“There is no shortage of resources or money,” the president said, “if we have to pay today, we have the money in dollars.” The Executive has said that the bureaucracy has been an obstacle, having to complete procedures in Mexico and in other countries to guarantee shipments. The promise is that by the end of March all older adults in the country will have received at least one dose of the vaccine (since most require two applications) and that in parallel progress will be made in the vaccination of teachers to return little by little to face-to-face classes in schools.

López Obrador, who is hypertensive and suffered a heart attack in 2013, has revealed that on the night of January 23, he started with symptoms of covid-19, but that two rapid tests gave him a negative result. The next day, a test PCR confirmed the contagion and an X-ray confirmed that the virus had reached his lungs. The president has said that he underwent an experimental treatment administered by the National Institute of Nutrition and that he was treated with antivirals and anti-inflammatory drugs. He also tried walking and breathing exercises.

Despite the contagion, the president has said that he will continue not to use a mask during his public activities and has ruled out that their use is made mandatory in the country, after being questioned at least a couple of times by reporters in this regard. “I got infected because I have to work, like millions of Mexicans, no way that I would stay locked up, you can’t live locked up all the time,” he justified, just a couple of weeks after the arrival of the virus to Mexico.

López Obrador has also said that it would be unethical for him to be administered a vaccine in advance and has said that he will wait his turn like any citizen, except for a better recommendation from his Health team. He has also criticized other politicians and presidents who have been vaccinated: “You have to set an example.” Towards the end of his conference, he has assured that the health and economic crisis will be overcome, although he has ruled out changes in the strategy against the pandemic and has insisted that he will continue to push the so-called Fourth Transformation, his government project. “It was my turn and fortunately, I went ahead”, said the president, “we are back on the battlefield.”