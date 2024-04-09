President Andrés Manuel López Obrador released this Tuesday a video from the internal cameras of the Mexican Embassy in Quito, which shows what the assault by the Ecuadorian police was like. In the images, which the president published in his morning press conference, you can see how a dozen armed agents with rifles in their hands enter the diplomatic headquarters, mistreat the diplomatic staff, point firearms at them, and take away to force former Vice President Jorge Glas, who had taken refuge there and had requested asylum from the Mexican Government. “Mexico is respected,” the president said. “We cannot let a matter like this pass. We cannot remain silent, it would be faint-hearted if we were to remain silent in the face of such an outrage and not inform the people of Mexico.”

The recordings were brought to Mexico by diplomatic personnel, who arrived in the country last weekend after both governments broke relations. The break-in at the Embassy, ​​a kind of sacred place for international politics, was recorded in the internal cameras and shows the brutality of the assault. Only a portion of the images have been released, López Obrador said. But what is there will continue to be published, since they have not had time to review all the material, he explained.

After entering by jumping over the walls of the Embassy, ​​a group of armed agents enter by beating the door of the diplomatic headquarters. There one of the police officers found Roberto Canseco, the head of the Foreign Ministry who was left in charge of the diplomatic mission after ambassador Raquel Serur was declared persona non grata, and pointed a gun at him. They are then seen struggling until more agents arrive. Four of them are carrying Glas, one for each limb. While two subdue Canseco, who tries to stop the arrest, they even throw him to the ground. In images recorded in another room, you can see how other agents hit the head of the Chancellery with riot shields and dragged him by force until they defeated him.

“No excuse can be used to violate the right to asylum and the right to an embassy anywhere in the world,” said the president, who pointed out this Tuesday that no government would dare to carry out such an act if it did not have the support from other countries. That is why they have decided to take the issue to the International Court of Justice, where they will present a lawsuit against Ecuador in the coming days. “We do not want the Monroe Doctrine to continue to be applied in America, we do not want the maxim that this authoritarian ruler is a so-and-so to continue to be applied,” the president commented, “he is our so-and-so.” “Mexico is an independent, sovereign country, and we are not going to allow anyone's interference.”

