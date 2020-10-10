President Andrés Manuel López Obrador’s wife met with Pope Francis at the Vatican, Rome. Social networks

Andrés Manuel López Obrador has asked Pope Francis in a letter the relevance of the Church asking for forgiveness for the abuses that were committed 500 years ago when the Spanish conquered American lands. The Mexican president wants the cross and the sword of those times to be today a public forgiveness with which, he says, walk towards reconciliation. The president’s wife, Beatriz Gutiérrez Müller, visiting Europe to request cultural loans with which to celebrate in 2021 the commemoration of that historical event and of the Mexican revolution, has been in charge of delivering the letter to the Pope, with whom she spoke in The Vatican, as required by protocol, dressed in black and wearing a veil of the same color.

In the letter, López Obrador points out to Francisco the opportune thing to ask for forgiveness for those “disgraceful atrocities” suffered by the native peoples, the looting of their property and their lands and their cultural and religious subjection, “from the conquest to the recent past. ”. “I take this opportunity to insist that, on the occasion of these events, both the Catholic Church, the Spanish monarchy and the Mexican State must offer a public apology to the native peoples.”

The president softens what may be a bad drink for the Pope, especially when the visit to the Vatican is intended to ask for a favor, and reminds him of how good “this act of humility” can be: “It would be a greatness for the Church Catholic vindicate the historical deed of the Father of our Nation ”, Miguel Hidalgo y Costilla, the priest who led the Mexican revolution. “Don’t you think that instead of affecting the Catholic Church, a reference in her honor to Hidalgo and Morelos would exalt her and cause the happiness of the majority of Mexicans?” A few lines earlier, the letter recalls that it was two priests, Hidalgo and Javier Morelos and Pavón who took up arms to initiate Mexican independence. Beatriz Gutiérrez Müller also thanked “His Holiness” for having received her and being able to talk “about the problems of our time, but also about solutions.”

The visit of the president’s wife is intended to borrow codices and archaeological pieces to display in Mexico next year for the upcoming commemoration, 500 years of the conquest and colonization by the Spanish and 200 of the Mexican revolution against the dictator Porfirio Díaz. Many of the ancient Mexican treasures are scattered throughout the museums of the world. Such is the case of some archaeological pieces that have been requested from France, a couple of codices of the original peoples that Italy conserves and the codices that are now borrowed from the Vatican. López Obrador’s wife will also stop in Germany and Austria, where the famous plume that Moctezuma gave to Hernán Cortés as a token of friendship is located. His condition is so delicate that it would be in vain to ask for his transfer.

The Vatican is specifically requested to Codex Vaticanus of the Nahuatl culture, the Codex Rios of the Toltecachochimeca culture and a map of Tenochtitlán, present-day Mexico, whose foundation will be celebrated 700 years.

Five years ago, López Obrador personally greeted the Pope in Rome and also then delivered a letter in which he expressed his admiration for the pastoral work of Francis on behalf of the poor and humiliated of the world. In this new letter he remembers him and tells him that his respect for “his ideas and his consequent behavior with them” remains intact, “as a religious leader and as head of state.”