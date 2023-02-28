Dina Boluarte, President of Peru, together with Andrés Manuel López Obrador, President of Mexico. PA

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador has responded harshly to criticism from Peruvian President Dina Boluarte, who has accused him of interfering in Peru’s internal affairs. López Obrador has come out again this Monday in defense of former president Pedro Castillo and has stated that his dismissal “it was a farce, because the will of the people of Peru was not respected, democracy was trampled on and a great injustice was committed by removing him and imprisoning him”. The Mexican president delves into the diplomatic escalation and has classified the current Peruvian government as “de facto”, which he considers “authoritarian and repressive.”

López Obrador’s reaction comes after Boluarte decided to definitively withdraw his ambassador to the North American country, after stating that he “strongly rejects the expressions made by the President of Mexico on internal affairs of Peru and his unacceptable questions that so repeated formula on the constitutional and democratic origin of my Government”. Boluarte has accused López Obrador of “supporting the coup d’état by former President Pedro Castillo, the same one that generated the unanimous rejection of the institutions that make up the democratic order in Peru.” Mexico regretted the withdrawal of the Peruvian diplomat over the weekend and assured that he will not close the communication channels with the Andean country. “[El Gobierno de México] It hopes that a democratic agreement will soon be reached to the disagreements that prevail in this brother Latin American country,” the Mexican Foreign Ministry reported in a statement.

The conciliatory tone of that text contrasts, however, with the criticisms of López Obrador. The Mexican president has classified this Monday during his morning press conference as a “puppet, a puppet, a ruler in the manner” of the current Peruvian president and has also charged against the Peruvian Congress, which he has accused of responding to the interests of large capital and foreign companies, “as we suffered here for more than 30 years, that all the reforms to the Constitution that were made were to favor a rapacious minority and hand over public assets, the nation’s assets to companies national and foreign, the entire privatization process; It’s the same,” the president compared.

López Obrador has also criticized what he has considered “a hypocritical silence” from the rest of the Latin American countries regarding the crisis in Peru, which began on December 7, when then-President Castillo announced the dissolution of Congress and decreed an emergency government. Castillo was arrested hours later and transferred to a prison in Lima. His decision provoked a unanimous rejection of the Latin American democracies, although his dismissal and imprisonment have also generated criticism from both López Obrador and the Colombian president Gustavo Petro, whom the Peruvian Congress declared a person non grata.

“It is very annoying that everyone is silent,” said López Obrador, who has repeatedly justified his silence about other crises in the region, such as the one in Nicaragua with Daniel Ortega, alleging that Mexico does not intervene in the internal affairs of other countries, under what set on call Estrada Doctrine. “It is like this that we saw, that they are very hypocritical, they shout like town criers, right?, when it suits them and they are silent like mummies when it does not suit them; So, the world press, the most famous newspapers in the world, the OAS in the case of America, the UN, human rights organizations, nobody talks about this great injustice, the bottom line of which is that an oligarchy in Peru, national, but especially foreign, it is plundering Peru’s natural assets: gas, mining resources,” criticized the president. “Annoying, unworthy, it is a great injustice, one cannot remain silent, and we will continue to do so,” López Obrador closed his conference, in a direct challenge to the Peruvian government.

subscribe here to the newsletter from EL PAÍS México and receive all the key information on current affairs in this country