At noon, in the former Dominican convent of a tiny town in Oaxaca, a group of about a hundred people waited under the sun for a caravan that would bring President Andrés Manuel López Obrador for one of the most grandiose events of his presidency this year: the commemoration of the hero of independence Vicente Guerrero (1782-1831).

“The man who here, in Cuilápam, was assassinated, the intrepid and consistent Vicente Guerrero led a truly popular movement,” said the president about the independence leader who led rebel guerrillas in the south of the country at the beginning of the 19th century, at the same time that he remembered other of the liberal heroes like Benito Juárez, “the best president of Mexico”, whose legacy says to continue with the Fourth Transformation.

The event is the first of the 15 events that the López Obrador presidency began to organize since 2019 and that will be held from February to September of this year to commemorate the 200 years since the Independence of Mexico, and 500 years since the fall of the city of Tenochtitlán, the capital of the Aztec world, by the Spanish. Although sanitary measures against the coronavirus prevented more than about 25 guests and a dozen journalists from attending, around the convent dozens of people climbed to the roof or were silent on the streets hoping to hear López Obrador’s words about a man who passed away almost two centuries ago.

Although the president’s speech was tremendously patriotic and referred to Guerrero as a brave leader capable of making a pact with the conservative Agustín de Iturbide in 1821 so that Mexico could become independent from Spain (in what is known as the Pact of Iguala), Obrador and his guests added other symbolic phrases that made a difference from the past. At this event, Guerrero’s role as an Afro-descendant, one of his least known aspects, and the country’s historical debt to black minorities were discussed.

“We want to exalt the dignity that native peoples, indigenous peoples, and Afro-American peoples have always had,” said the president. “We must not forget the suffering of these oppressed and humiliated peoples since the arrival of the Spanish until today.” López Obrador often speaks of grievances against indigenous peoples by the Spanish, but rarely includes the black communities that were enslaved during the colony in his speeches.

According to historians, many Mexicans already knew of Guerrero as a great rebel, but many still do not know that one of the first men to rule the country was a black man (Guerrero was president for 10 months in 1829), and that one of His great legacies was to sign a decree to abolish slavery in Mexico. That is why the phrase, although quick, does some justice to the most silenced side of Mexican history.

It was also highly symbolic that the special guest at the event was the son of America’s civil rights icon, Martin Luther King III, who emphasized in his speech the racial aspect of the commemoration. “I was delighted to learn that Mexico had a president of African heritage, Vicente Guerrero, 170 years before the United States”, He said the son of the well-known activist, referring to the achievements that black minorities gained when Barack Obama and Kamala Harris came to power in the 21st century. “Vicente Guerrero and Martin Luther King shared in the principle of freedom”, added also the PRI Governor of Oaxaca, Alejandro Murat, another of the guests.

“For me that was a very important moment,” Morena Senator Susana Harp, invited to the event in Cuilápam, told El PAÍS. “Because it is to begin to make visible something that has been invisible for decades: that in addition to independence, leaders like Vicente Guerrero sought equity. For me it is incredible to see that the word Afro-Mexican is already in a political discourse, because very few years ago that was not the case ”.

“I have seen a genuine interest from this government in making Afro-Mexicans visible,” María Elisa Velásquez, a researcher at the National Institute of Anthropology, told El PAÍS. Interest that has materialized in legislative or public policy changes, such as approving an amendment to the Constitution that recognizes Afro-Mexican peoples as part of the multicultural composition of the nation, or how to census for the first time in history the number of people in Mexico That self-identify as Afro-descendant or Afro-Mexican (more than two and a half million people, 2% of the total population). “This seems positive to me. Guerrero needs a well done biography, because he has been scorned compared to Morelos or Hidalgo. There is little written about Guerrero and what we have are chronicles that do not have so many documentary bases, ”said Velásquez.

Although brief, Obrador’s recognition of the Afro-Mexican leader is the first of three other events that will focus on the country’s historic debt to vulnerable groups. In the coming months, according to the diverse schedule planned by the Presidency, Obrador will apologize to the Yaqui and Maya indigenous peoples, and the northern Chinese community for a massacre against 303 Chinese migrants at the beginning of the 20th century.

A staging with a clear focus

Among those who were watching the event expectantly, there was an actor and a theater director who the day before rehearsed a monologue prepared for weeks to play Vicente Guerrero in front of the president. They would do it after Obrador’s speech in the tiny cell of the monastery where Guerrero was murdered. “We both have a lot of love for this character,” they say, on Saturday afternoon, in front of a statue of Guerrero that has the words ‘Independence, Freedom or Death’ on the left.

During the 10 months that Vicente Guerrero was in the presidency, in 1829, he acquired extra-constitutional powers and for this reason his vice president, Anastacio Bustamante, along with a group of liberals, pressured him to leave power. A short time later, in 1831, threatened by his popularity among the Mexican people and the fear that Guerrero would carry out a coup, his friends betrayed him in the port of Acapulco: they captured him and handed him over to the authorities of Bustamante, who in turn, he is transferred through the mountains of Oaxaca to the small monastery of Cuilápam, far from his followers, where he is assassinated.

“It is a monologue that talks briefly about the important passages of General Vicente Guerrero, and above all emphasizing that he was the first Afro-descendant Mexican president and the second liberal president,” Rafael Aparicio, the director of this “historical fiction,” told El PAÍS. , who has been working for five years on a longer play about Guerrero. “We must vindicate this character,” says Aparicio, who grew up in the state whose name recalls the independence leader. “In the monologue there is a very nice part about freedom, and about the decree against slavery.”

On Friday night, shortly before ten o’clock, Aparicio received a call from the Presidency: the president would not have time to see the monologue live and now it would be recorded without the president as an audience to be shared on social networks and public television. “Perhaps now we will have better exposure,” Aparicio told EL PAÍS, resigned. “They never accepted that Vicente Guerrero governed, so they tried to kill him. It is a great responsibility for me to do this, ”said the actor, Joaquín Chablé.

