Andrés Manuel López Obrador recognized this Wednesday a 31% increase in migrant arrests on the Mexico-United States border in the last month. The president has shown figures from the US Border Patrol (CBP) on the increase in crossings between the first week of November, which was 53,016, and the first week of December, which reached 69,462. The president has shown these data in the context of the closure of three border posts, unilaterally by the United States, and that he has once again tense the situation on the border.

In the first week of this month, 9,923 people were detained every day trying to cross from Mexico to the United States. Of those, according to CBP figures, 2,398 are Mexican and 7,525 are of other nationalities. Based on these figures, the Mexican Government estimates that there would be 307,000 people detained at the border by the end of the year (of which, almost 75,000 would be from Mexico). This number would even exceed the figure for September of this year, the highest CBP has to dateof 269,000 migrants detained at the southern border of the United States.

On November 27, the United States Government decided to close the passage to people and vehicles from Mexico on the border bridge that connects Piedras Negras, Coahuila, with Eagle Pass, Texas. The CBP said it made this decision due to the increase in irregular crossings: “The United States continues to record increased levels of migrant encounters at the southwest border.” The objective of the US agency was to reassign the agents who usually handle trafficking to deal with migration, at least until “the emergency” passes. “CBP is strengthening all available resources to process migrants expeditiously and safely,” the agency said in a statement.

After Eagle Pass, they closed the one from Sonoyta, Sonora, to Lukeville, Arizona, on December 4. John R. Modlin, head of border patrol in the Tucson area, to which Lukeville belongs, assured that even the staff in charge of social networks will be reduced: “At this time, all available personnel are necessary to handle of the unprecedented migratory flow.” On December 9, the pedestrian crossing from El Chaparral, in Tijuana (Baja California), to San Ysidro (California), one of the busiest borders in the world, was closed.

Given the closure of three powerful border posts, the Mexican Government has asked its neighbor to “immediately resume operations at the affected crossings to avoid significant economic losses on both sides of the border”: “The implementation of the Unilateral measures will negatively impact trade and tourism in the region,” the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement on Tuesday.

For his part, López Obrador has tried to minimize the situation: “This problem is in the process of being resolved. In effect, this border became congested and is already being addressed. I hope that the situation on the bridges and border crossings will soon normalize.” “These cases can be presented, like the Texas case; They have already happened, but it is temporary, they are resolved soon. It is in all of our interests that communication be maintained, for reasons of transit of people, which is the most important thing, and also of goods,” said the president, who has also argued that the United States has closed the crossings because “sometimes they do not “They have enough personnel for customs control.”

Furthermore, the president has once again insisted that the causes of migration in their countries of origin must be addressed. “I am going to continue insisting that there must be action so that people are not forced to abandon their communities, their towns. If we look at them by country, we realize that where there is more need, there is more poverty, there is more increase in migration, also where there are political conflicts,” he noted. However, according to CBP figures, from October 2022 to September 2023 alone, 717,300 Mexicans were detained trying to reach the United States. In the same period of time there were 266,000 Venezuelans; 213,000 Hondurans; 159,000 Colombians, and 100,000 Nicaraguans.

