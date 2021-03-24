Bolivian President Luis Arce with López Obrador at the press conference at the National Palace in Mexico City. EDGARD GARRIDO / Reuters

In November 2019, he arrived in Mexico as a political asylee amid the upheaval that ended with the overthrow of Evo Morales. This week he has returned to the country as president of Bolivia. Luis Arce, who in the elections of last October returned the Movement to Socialism (MAS) to power, has begun this Wednesday a visit full of symbolism that will culminate with his participation in the commemoration of a victory of the Mayans in the State of Campeche. The invitation made by Andrés Manuel López Obrador is part of the Mexican president’s attempt to strengthen a progressive axis, or at least an alternative to neoliberal governments, in Latin America. A month after receiving the Argentine Alberto Fernández, this visit contains all the premises to become a plea in defense of his ideology and of the resistance against those he considers his adversaries.

Arce has participated in López Obrador’s morning press conference before meeting him at the National Palace. They plan to address issues ranging from the fight against the coronavirus pandemic, which has hit both countries hard, and vaccine diplomacy to the economy, scientific cooperation, improving consular communication for visa applications or the role in the region of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (Celac), whose temporary presidency falls on Mexico until next year. However, beyond the bilateral agenda, the meeting has a special political significance.

Arce will participate on Wednesday as a guest of honor and “distinguished speaker” in the events of Chakán Putum’s Victory Day, which marks 504 years, in the municipality of Champotón, in Campeche. The Ministry of Foreign Relations highlights that the event “recalls the historical resistance of the native peoples during the invasion process.” López Obrador himself announced it at the beginning of the month. “On March 25 we will be in Champotón because events are being commemorated on the occasion of the 500 years of the foreign invasion and 200 years of our national independence,” he said. “One of the colonizers wanted to take Champotón and the town, the Mayans did not allow it. There was a battle and the Spanish invaders of that time were defeated, ”he added, referring to Francisco Hernández de Córdoba, who is credited with the first colonization of the Yucatán Peninsula. The official historiography baptized this episode as “the battle of the bad fight.” “Those of Champotón, Campeche, Mexico could say the battle of the good fight,” continued the president. “It’s like the sad night or the happy night, it depends on how things look.”

López Obrador frequently turns to historical events to comment on the conflicts of the contemporary world. He recognizes it himself. “Of course, we do it to remember that, in the face of invasions, conquests, our people have always known how to defend their dignity and independence.” Arce, successor to the head of the Bolivian government of the most popular indigenous leader in Latin America, is one of the emblematic figures of the left since he won the elections in the first round in October. He did so with broad support on the one-year anniversary of what his party openly describes as a “coup.” After the fall of Morales, who also traveled to Mexico before taking asylum in Argentina, and the management of an interim cabinet headed by Jeanine Áñez, the victory of the MAS partially rebuilt the map of the regional left, which on April 11 hopes to return to power also in Ecuador.

Arce’s visit comes days after justice detained Áñez under the accusation of “terrorism, conspiracy and sedition” due to the wave of protests and internal and external pressure that in 2019 led to the overthrow of Morales amid the accusations of electoral fraud agitated by the opposition and the Organization of American States (OAS). Arce, respected by many sectors for having been a pragmatic finance and economy minister, promised after winning the elections that he would not seek revenge. Last week publicly affirmed that Áñez’s preventive detention measure is not “revenge” or a gesture of “hatred.” “What moves us is an unwavering desire for justice,” he said.

