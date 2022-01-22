Andrés Manuel López Obrador during the transmission of a message this Saturday from the National Palace Presidency of Mexico (EFE)

Andrés Manuel López Obrador resumed his tireless public activities this Saturday after undergoing a cardiac catheterization on Friday. The president of Mexico was discharged after a night admitted to the Military Hospital of the capital where the medical intervention was carried out. “I really want to get back on the road. The doctors already authorize me that I can lead my normal life and I can dedicate myself fully, ”López Obrador announced this morning from the National Palace in a video published through his social networks.

The president explained that it was a routine intervention due to his coronary history. Aged 68, López Obrador suffered a heart attack for which he had to undergo surgery in 2013. “Since then, I have been periodically checking myself. I take medication every day to control my pressure,” he added, in addition to pointing out that he has “a political will to guarantee governability.” But that, in any case, “there is a president for the necessary time.”

The hospital admission forced the cancellation of the president’s busy schedule, including a scheduled tour of several states over the weekend, which fueled questions about the seriousness of his health. López Obrador explained that in principle the coronary tests were scheduled for last week, but they had to be delayed because he fell ill with covid-19 on January 10, causing a sudden change in the official agenda.

The tests carried out on Friday morning consisted of an electrocardiogram, a tomography and laboratory tests. The doctors then determined that it was necessary to add a catheterization to the routine controls, a procedure in which a tube (catheter) is inserted into a blood vessel to diagnose heart conditions and affections. The procedure was performed at half past four in the afternoon and lasted about 30 minutes. “They decided not to put in any extension. They found that the arteries were fine, without obstruction”, continued explaining the president.

The one in early January was the second time he contracted the coronavirus disease, after his first infection in January 2021. After spending a week of isolation and rest, the president reappeared publicly last week and said he had no complications.

