The president of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, this Friday at the National Palace. MEXICO’S PRESIDENCY / Reuters

Andrés Manuel López Obrador has appeared in public for the first time since it became known that he was infected with coronavirus last weekend. “I present myself with you so that there are no rumors or misunderstandings, I am fine, although I still have to rest,” said the Mexican president in a recorded message this Friday, after doubts about his health were raised. His speech has focused on fighting the pandemic, which has reached its peak in the country after exceeding 155,000 deaths, and on strengthening the image that the fight against the virus is at the top of his list of priorities. as head of state.

“I am very confident that we are going to move forward, I am optimistic,” he said while walking through the corridors of the National Palace in Mexico City. The president has hinted that February will be a crucial month to make good on the promise that the health crisis can be overcome in the coming months. “Having the vaccines is ultimately the most important thing, which will be able to give us assurance that this terrible pandemic is not going to continue causing damage,” he said.

Mexico expects to receive around six million doses next month, with the possibility of receiving 12 million more before the end of March, said the president, who is 67 years old and suffers from hypertension, after personally taking steps to guarantee the flow of drugs to the country during their rest. “I do not rule out that by the end of March we will have already vaccinated, with a first dose, all older adults,” said the president.

The president agreed on Monday to purchase 24 million doses of Sputnik V after holding a call with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin. The Russian vaccine has established itself as Mexico’s alternative to the shortage and production problems of Western vaccines, with a first shipment of 200,000 doses scheduled for the end of next week.

López Obrador has announced that 870,000 AstraZeneca vaccines will be brought from India in February, in addition to the agreement signed in August with Argentina and the foundation of magnate Carlos Slim, to accelerate vaccination coverage. A figure similar to the doses expected from Russia. The president has commented that he spoke by phone with the CEO of Pfizer to resume the shipment of that vaccine, suspended until the middle of next month, with the commitment that 1.5 million doses would arrive. In February, the vaccines from the Covax mechanism will arrive, a multilateral initiative promoted by the World Health Organization (WHO), with a first shipment of 1.8 million doses. The total of six million vaccines is closed with the expectation that clinical trials of the CanSino vaccine will conclude and it can be distributed the same month, a commitment that was agreed upon after contacting the Chinese Embassy.

“Circumstances have not exceeded us,” insisted the president, who has instructed his team to strengthen the health strategy so that “no one is missing a bed, there is no shortage of drugs in covid hospitals and everyone is treated.” The president’s words come in the context of greater pressure on the public health system, which struggles with hospital saturation, the lack of oxygen tanks and the wear and tear of health workers 11 months after the arrival of the pandemic.

The other crisis is the economic one. After it was announced this Friday that the Mexican economy sank 8.5% last year, its worst fall since the Great Depression, López Obrador has pointed out that the goal in 2021 will be to recover around 800,000 formal jobs to return to levels prior to the spread of the virus. Despite the fact that his government has been criticized for avoiding debt, deepening austerity and keeping his flagship projects as priorities in the budget, the president has chosen to send a message of confidence in the recovery to the citizens. “There are encouraging signs in the economy,” he assured, although he acknowledged that the macroeconomic impact of the virus has been “terrible.”

After five days of absence, López Obrador has also taken time to thank the expressions of solidarity within and outside of Mexico, including from his political rivals. The most important political message that López Obrador has given since the beginning of the pandemic concluded with an exhortation to the population not to give up at the most complicated moment and with the request for a vote of confidence in his government project. “I’m going to go well, we’re going to get ahead,” he said before saying goodbye.