Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador distanced himself from the position he had adopted in conjunction with Argentina and spoke out on Friday against the repression and imprisonment of the Daniel Ortega regime in Nicaragua and also included Colombia in his criticism. In addition, he stated that the people should be given freedom to decide in elections.

After Argentina and Mexico abstained from repudiating human rights violations in Nicaragua at the OAS, now López Obrador spoke for the first time on the situation that the Central American country is going through, claiming that on the defense of human rights ” We can give our opinion in a very respectful way. ”

When asked during his morning conference about the detention in Nicaragua of 19 opponents, including presidential hopefuls, businessmen, bankers and journalists, the Mexican president stated that “Freedoms must be guaranteed and there must be no repression anywhere.”

“Neither in Nicaragua, nor in Colombia, nor in any country in the world should one opt for force. Nothing by force, everything for reason and right, and not imprisonment, let the people freely decide on the elections, ” AMLO said.

López Obrador argued that if action is taken to guarantee full freedom, “those who are used to intervening in the affairs of other countries who have pretext or excuses to interfere are prevented.”

Now we have to wait for the reaction of Argentina, which has been acting in conjunction with the decisions that Mexico makes, with respect to the situation in Venezuela, first, and then with Nicaragua.

The president added that he hopes that in Nicaragua, Colombia and Peru “everything will be resolved peacefully and that democratic, free governments will be constituted, with sufficient legality and legitimacy, whatever the trend.”

The president’s statement also comes a few days after Mexico and Argentina did not sign a document, backed by 59 countries, condemning the violation of human rights in Nicaragua and calling for free elections and the “immediate release” of the detained opponents who appeared at the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva.

Mexico’s decision not to support the condemnation of the actions of the Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega’s government sparked criticism from some local opponents such as Senator Lilly Téllez, who noted that Mexico “is a global shame.”

At the beginning of the week, Mexico and Argentina called their ambassadors in Managua for consultations, considering the recent measures of the Sandinista government “worrying political-legal actions”.

Both countries offered themselves as facilitators of a possible dialogue with President Ortega and abstained from signing a condemnation resolution at the OAS last week. Days ago, meanwhile, after the controversy generated by the diplomatic attitude, both countries urgently summoned their ambassadors to receive explanations. In the case of Argentina, Foreign Minister Felipe Solá summoned Daniel Capitanich, brother of Jorge “Coqui”, Capitanich, governor of Chaco.

Mexico had also remained silent on the crisis unleashed in Colombia as a result of the violent street protests that have lasted for more than a month and that have left dozens of deaths and the tensions that emerged in Peru at the beginning of the month after the second round of the disputed presidential elections.