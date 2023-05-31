The president of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, wants to end the exchange of reproaches and accusations in the midst of the fentanyl crisis. “We are proposing that there be a kind of truce and that they think about those who lose their lives, in humanitarian terms,” ​​said the president at his press conference this Wednesday. López Obrador commented that he has already put the proposal on the table to the Joe Biden government and that he hopes that China can join, indicated by Washington as the epicenter of the synthetic drug production chain. “I believe that an agreement can be reached on this, regardless of the ideological and political issue,” he added.

López Obrador’s statements come a day after holding a new meeting with Elizabeth Sherwood Randall, National Security Advisor for the Biden Administration, in which migration and drug trafficking were discussed. Sherwood Randall has been in charge of keeping the channels of dialogue between the two countries open, despite the fact that in recent months the Mexican government has had a series of clashes with politicians from the hard-line of the Republican Party and US agencies such as the DEA and the Department of State. The official has been to Mexico three times in the last three months, largely because conservative sectors of US politics have incorporated synthetic drug trafficking as one of their main assets with a view to next year’s presidential elections.

“We are talking about fentanyl, about everything that is being done with the purpose of having information and that this disgrace of fentanyl consumption in the United States is not used for political purposes,” said López Obrador. The position of the Mexican government is that all the parties involved assume shared responsibilities and that the role of the country and its security policy against organized crime are not demonized. “Let it be clear to them that we do not produce fentanyl,” said the president, who defends that the country is only an intermediate link in the global trafficking chain.

After a meeting with a delegation of Democratic and Republican legislators, López Obrador sent letters to the Chinese government in early April asking them to collaborate in the efforts of Mexico and the United States to combat the crisis. Beijing claimed that fentanyl is a Washington problem, “made in the USA,” and refused to acknowledge that it had a role as a facilitator of precursors, the chemicals used to make the drug.

Amid the geopolitical upheaval of a few weeks ago, López Obrador said that the Xi Jinping government has shown itself willing to collaborate. “There is a very good attitude on the part of the Government of China, we have been asking China for collaboration because the raw material for fentanyl comes from Asia, we are not going to say China, from Asia,” the president said cautiously.

He also added that he will request information from other Asian countries, such as South Korea, about who buys the precursors and what are the transfer routes. At the beginning of May, the Mexican authorities announced the seizure of a shipment with hundreds of packages in which the substance was detected and that had passed through the Korean port of Busan and the Chinese city of Qingdao.

“We do not want to blame anyone, nothing is gained by confrontation, especially when a humanitarian issue is involved,” said López Obrador. As part of the “truce,” the president called for putting aside “ideologies” and “political differences” to curb the public health epidemic, which claims tens of thousands of lives in the United States each year through drug overdoses.

