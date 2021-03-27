Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, right, oversees a Pemex construction site in 2020. Handout. / Reuters

Andrés Manuel López Obrador has sent this Friday to the Chamber of Deputies a project to reform the oil sector that has the central purpose of strengthening the state-owned Petróleos Mexicanos (Pemex), speeding up the suspension of permits and establishing stricter control of the market . The revision of the Hydrocarbons Law replicates, according to the first draft of the initiative, the philosophy of the reform of the electricity system, today paralyzed by justice. This morning the president had advanced in his daily press conference that he did not intend to take a step back in his determination to bury the inheritance of his predecessor, Enrique Peña Nieto. The objective is “that the productive companies of the State play a more active role” in the face of private initiative. Petróleos Mexicanos accumulates a vertiginous debt of more than 110,000 million dollars.

The general premise is the same as the controversial electricity law, which has already become a disincentive for investment and which, if it comes into force, will have a harsh economic and environmental impact, according to experts. That premise is the fight against corruption of which López Obrador is the banner and which, in his opinion, coincides with what he calls the “neoliberal period” and the market liberalization policies. That is to say, all part of his an ideological position. “It is imperative to strengthen the productive companies of the Mexican State as guarantors of security, as well as energy sovereignty and the lever of national development to detonate a multiplier effect in the private sector,” reads the statement of reasons for the reform .

“There is no doubt about the preponderant role that Petróleos Mexicanos should maintain, however elements such as corruption by previous federal administrations have caused this transition to have an impact on the country’s energy efficiency”, defends the text, which emphasizes the need to break with the recent past – as in every decision of the president – and a few years to which he attributes the “most filthy public and private corruption.” These premises and a kind of clause on “the imminent danger to national security, energy security or to the national economy” leave the Secretary of Energy and the Energy Regulatory Commission free to revoke concessions.

For him Mexican Institute for Competitiveness (Imco) “If approved, this initiative would have negative implications for competitiveness.” “The fact that it facilitates the suspension of permits directly impacts the companies that operate in these segments by increasing the costs of compliance with the new regulations on storage and by creating an environment of legal uncertainty before the regulatory authorities,” he commented. the institute on their social networks. In addition, he adds, “this initiative comes at a time when national and foreign investors are questioning the energy policy decisions of the current administration within the framework of the recently approved reform of the Electricity Industry Law.”

The document refers to the “theft of the people’s property and the nation’s wealth” and establishes five areas of reform that, in practice, increase the control of the Energy Secretariat and the Energy Regulatory Commission in the sector. of hydrocarbons. The changes affect the minimum storage capacity determined by the authorities. They propose to modify the meaning of administrative silence – the so-called “fictional refusal” – before the request for permits. In other words, the lack of response should be understood as a rejection since, otherwise, they may “end up granting rights to an individual, which will not necessarily or in all cases be in favor of energy security, the national economy and society in general ”. There are two measures that toughen the prosecution of the sale of stolen fuels, which the Executive directly relates to the importation, which ensures that it did not comply with the regulations.

But the substantial revision consists in effect of the “suspension of permits due to imminent danger to national security, energy security or to the national economy.” “One of the priority objectives of the fourth transformation in terms of energy policy is the greater efficiency of its production and use, as well as guaranteeing the supply of hydrocarbons and petroleum products to the entire population,” reads the López Obrador initiative. In his opinion, it is about guaranteeing energy security and the stability of public finances in a world that “is experiencing an energy transition that will have important geopolitical consequences.”

With these premises, the reform gives the authorities the power to suspend concessions “when an imminent danger to national security, energy security or to the national economy is anticipated.” One of the declared purposes of the law is “the preservation of national sovereignty and independence and the defense of the territory.” This concept, sovereignty, as well as the promise of savings for consumers, is what has sustained the reform of the electricity law, a legal change that also dismantles the model promoted in the previous administration and that has become a bet President’s staff. López Obrador has been promising for weeks that, even if he undertakes a tax reform, fuel prices will not rise. And now, after promoting a shielding of the Federal Electricity Commission (CFE) against private companies, it has taken the first step to do the same with Petróleos Mexicanos.

