The Mexican president, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, has overcome the covid-19. The president has announced it in a video on his social networks in which he appears standing on the steps of the National Palace. “They did the antigen test this morning and I already came out negative. I still have to wait a few more days, but I am in good health and I am recovering from the covid, “he commented in the message. López Obrador, 67, announced on January 24 that he had been infected and that he had begun to experience mild symptoms of the disease.

The politician thanked the gestures of support from his followers, the leaders of other countries and various politicians during his convalescence. “We are going forward,” he mentioned in his message in which he still looked exhausted. López Obrador’s health has been practically a mystery since he announced his diagnosis through his social networks. The Mexican government has limited itself to communicating that the president has encountered some mild but stable symptoms, without making the medical report public alluding to the president’s right to privacy. In the video, the president begins a walk on one of the stairs of the National Palace and after noticing a slightly agitated breathing he says to the camera: “You see, I’m better.”

The president has taken the opportunity to insist that vaccination against the virus will be intensified in the next two months. “We are already obtaining the vaccine against covid, fortunately we have had the support of pharmaceutical companies and foreign governments. This month we are going to vaccinate massively, ”he said. López Obrador has insisted that the first group to be vaccinated are people over 60, as agreed with the health authorities. However, Mexico is suffering from a nearly a month stoppage in the supply of vaccines, due to delays in deliveries from the pharmaceutical company Pfizer in Europe. The president has guaranteed that there will be enough doses for the country. “Let us have faith that we are no longer going to get sick,” he added.

López Obrador has also addressed the economic issue and has ensured that there will be no job losses in the first months of the year. “I am even more optimistic economically, because the new year looks good,” he said. The president has indicated that consumption, through supermarkets, has not fallen although he has not delved into that information. Finally, he has boasted of the remittances sent by Mexicans living abroad and that in 2020 exceeded 40,000 million dollars.

It is planned that starting next Monday, February 8, López Obrador will rejoin the daily morning conferences. In the last two weeks, the Secretary of the Interior, Olga Sánchez Cordero, has assumed the task of celebrating them instead of the president.