Andrés Manuel López Obrador has asked the warring factions of the Sinaloa Cartel this Friday “not to affect” the population with their open war. The president has thus reacted to the alert that the United States has marked on the entity, after almost a week of clashes, in which classes have been suspended in several municipalities and the celebrations of September 15 due to violence. “They have to look for other ways, that do not harm innocent people, that do not confront each other, that there is no loss of life, that do not affect others and do not affect each other,” said the president, “it is a matter for them, just that they do not affect the population and that they also take care of themselves.”

Since the early hours of September 9, Sinaloa has been experiencing the end of a truce. The clashes between the group following Ismael The May Zambada and Los Chapitos, the heirs of Joaquin El Chapo Guzmán, former allies, have put the State on edge. Blockades, burning and theft of vehicles, shootings and the discovery of murdered people in the street have marked the last few days in Sinaloa. According to official figures from the Sinaloa Prosecutor’s Office, the end of the truce between Los Mayos and Los Chapitos has left at least 12 dead, 20 forced disappearances and 11 wounded since last Monday. Local businessmen from the National Chamber of Commerce have demanded that the authorities offer minimum security guarantees to avoid the paralysis of the local economy. “We cannot allow violence to continue endangering lives, jobs and the economic future of our community,” they said in a joint statement.

This situation has led the United States embassy in Mexico to put a level four alert on Sinaloa, which implies the recommendation not to travel to the State, in addition to “having a high level of surveillance and keeping a low profile,” for citizens who are already in the entity. Asked about this qualification, President López Obrador has tried to downplay the situation: “The matter is being dealt with in Sinaloa, the confrontation exists, not so open, not so frontal, but there are clashes, few, and that is why there is a mobilization of the Armed Forces to protect the people, and also to avoid confrontation.” “There have been some problems, there is the Army, the Navy, the National Guard. Tell the people of Culiacán that, in addition, it is only Culiacán, that we are watching and that they act with caution, but without alarmism,” said the president, who later asked members of organized crime to be responsible.

—Do you trust that they will heed your call?

—Always. The president of Mexico is always listened to by everyone, especially if he has moral authority, I assure you.

López Obrador’s response coincides with the narrative of Governor Rubén Rocha, also from Morena, who has tried to call for calm, while acknowledging that episodes of violence will continue to occur. The president has suspended celebrations for Independence Day on September 15 and classes at all educational levels in the municipalities of Culiacán, Elota, Cosalá and San Ignacio.

Sinaloa had been in suspense for almost a month and a half awaiting the repercussions of July 25, when Joaquín Guzmán López, one of El Chapo’s sons, and The May Zambada appeared on a Texas airstrip, ready to be handed over to U.S. authorities. The Sinaloa Cartel founder, who had never been arrested before, said he had been taken across the border against his will.

El Mayo published a letter in which he recounted the betrayal he had experienced at the hands of Guzmán López, who tricked him into going to a meeting supposedly with Governor Rubén Rocha and his main political rival, Héctor Cuén, to settle “differences.” In the ambush, Cuén was killed and Zambada was beaten and subdued to be flown to the United States. The Attorney General’s Office (FGR), which is investigating the case, has given credibility to part of this version: “The Attorney General’s Office itself located the property where the probable crimes of illegal deprivation of liberty, homicides, injuries and acts linked to forced disappearance were carried out, which are linked to the aggression that led to the death of Héctor ‘N.”

