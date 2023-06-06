The party in government, Morena, has fully entered into the internal process of defining its presidential candidacy, a negotiation in which the party’s first president and sole leader, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, will have to weave finely to conjure scenarios of rupture and guarantee that whoever wins the nomination will have the support of the rest of the applicants. Once the chapter of the elections in the State of Mexico and Coahuila has closed, President López Obrador has summoned the four most renowned candidates on Monday night: the mayoress of Mexico City, Claudia Sheinbaum; the Foreign Secretary, Marcelo Ebrard; the Secretary of the Interior, Adán Augusto López, and the leader of the Morena faction in the Senate, Ricardo Monreal. Unusually, the meeting —a dinner— did not take place in the National Palace, the president’s office and the nerve center of decision-making, but in a restaurant near the venue, where López Obrador walked. The leader of Morena, Mario Delgado, and other party cadres have also been summoned, including Delfina Gómez, governor-elect of the State of Mexico.

The meeting takes place amid pressure from some of the applicants, especially from Ebrard, to speed up the definition of the method that will govern the internal contest. The foreign minister was forced this Monday to appease his concern and postpone an announcement about the internal process that he had planned for several days. At the behest of López Obrador, the party has already established that open surveys will be used for the entire population —not only Morena supporters— to choose the “best positioned” profile. The disagreement, however, has loomed around how many surveys should be carried out, if a single question or several will be asked, and on what date the exercise should be carried out. Each corcholata he has weighed his strengths and weaknesses and has reached the moment of definition of the method with his calculations under his arm.

The meeting with the president marks a first advance on the route and will lead the negotiations. Next Sunday the National Council of Morena will meet to try to seal an agreement. This Monday morning, the president assured that he will not intervene in the internal process, in the sense that he will not tip the scales in favor of anyone. However, both Mario Delgado and the caps They have been informed for weeks that López Obrador will be the one who “sticks” the selection method, as confirmed to EL PAÍS by sources from the Morena leadership and members of the red circle of applicants.

Foreign Minister Ebrard has raised with his collaborators the need for a single survey to be carried out with a single question, in which citizens are questioned, with simplicity, who they consider to be the best candidate for Morena for the presidential elections Ebrard has also shared that Mexicans living abroad, mainly in the United States, should be taken into account in the uprising, in an effort by the foreign minister to garner sympathy for his work as a promoter of national sovereignty and defender of the rights of migrants, according to the sources.

The head of the capital’s government seeks to manage the advantage in which most of the measurements of voting intention have placed her and has been inclined for the party to carry out a single survey, but with a methodology that measures the “attributes” of each candidate . The president has accepted the fact that this has been the method used by Morena in recent years to define her candidacies. In surveys of this type, the party usually asks citizens to assess each proposed profile in nine aspects: if it is honest; if he is close to people; if you know the country; if he fulfills what he promises; if it respects the right of women to a life free from violence; if you have a positive opinion of him or her; if you would be willing to vote for him or her; if you prefer him as a Morena candidate, and if he seems like a good candidate for the Presidency of the Republic. To each attribute, the party assigns a value. Some attributes are worth more than others, and whoever gets the most favorable opinions on each gets all the points assigned to him.

Both Ebrard and Senator Ricardo Monreal have expressed reservations about the attribute method. Monreal has said in various public appearances that this resource seems manipulative and unreliable. In addition, the party has already gone through several crises in the past as a result of its surveys, when aspiring candidates in the States have accused the Morenista leadership of applying the criteria at convenience to favor specific people. The leader of Morena in the Senate showed in an interview with this newspaper his preference for Morena to define the presidential candidacy through a single poll and a single question, something in which he agrees with Foreign Minister Ebrard.

Delfina Gómez’s presence at this Monday’s meeting, in turn, has a celebratory but also an educational purpose. The leader of the party, Delgado, has affirmed that her victory in the State of Mexico over the PRI was thanks to the fact that unity within Morena was maintained around Gómez’s candidacy since the polls placed her as her favorite . At the same time, Delgado has blamed the crushing defeat of the obradorismo in Coahuila on internal division and the “betrayal” of the candidates who did not abide by the results of those measurements. López Obrador himself has maintained at various times that his support is always on the side of the candidate whom the people choose through the polls. In the case of Coahuila, the president lashed out at Ricardo Mejía, the dissident, and disavowed him as a representative of his movement. Perhaps Morena and López Obrador lost the election in that state. But they gained a lesson in unity for future battles.

