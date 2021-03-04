The president of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, this week during a morning press conference. José Méndez / EFE

Mexico has a new electricity reform and Andrés Manuel López Obrador a new flag of political struggle on the eve of the campaign next June. After just a month of parliamentary proceedings, the president, who made this controversial plan a personal bet, celebrated the approval of Congress on Wednesday and anticipated the renegotiation of contracts with a dozen companies. The law undoes the previous one, promoted by Enrique Peña Nieto, and strengthens a state company, the Federal Electricity Commission (CFE), against private initiative. Their discussion deepened the clash between the government and the party that supports it, Morena, and the opposition. But if criticism of this legal change has had to do with its worrying economic and environmental impact, its defense has been essentially political and ideological. And beyond the considerations about the difficult application of the reform, the president has scored a victory with which he tries to reaffirm his project at a decisive moment.

The president has been referring to his energy plan almost daily for weeks since morning press conferences. It has done so by resorting to very simple arguments, charging against anyone who criticized the new norm, be they politicians, businessmen or the media, including this newspaper. His most common target has been foreign investors, whom he has often linked to corruption. Before all, he has appealed to national pride. He promised citizens a saving on electricity bills and attributed all the objections to those he considers speculative interests. He took advantage of the electricity crisis that in mid-February left millions of Mexicans in the north of the country in the dark and which revealed the structural weakness of the grid to ratify his speech, which revolves around the idea of ​​energy sovereignty. And all this has also served him to attack his adversaries and criticize the press.

This reform is approved when a key electoral campaign for the second half of the term is about to begin. López Obrador maintains a high general approval. A survey carried out last week by SIMO Consulting for EL PAÍS places it at 65%. All the pieces would apparently fit into a precise political calculation, although Santiago Rodríguez, political scientist and director of studies at the firm, points out that the president seems to adhere more to “a kind of historical reason than to a pragmatic reason.” “Something that has been clear with the AMLO Administration is its total commitment to the symbols that have shaped its discourse over the years,” he says. “Of course this is a luxury That can be given by having a solid core of popular acceptance of 65% and the lack of a contender who could put their political project at risk. His interest seems to be focused on writing the history books that will talk about him in the future ”.

For the president, the time has come to “take care of the public patrimony, the budget, which is the people’s money. “Nothing more than the public servant should be very, very, very interested in public business, not private business. Understand that, ”he stated. López Obrador himself also stressed that this is not just an economic plan. “We want to continue maintaining contracts [con compañías privadas], but we have to update them to the new reality, which is not only the new economic reality, it is the new political reality, as well of course; It is no longer the time that politicians were at the service of companies ”, he emphasized. The president was referring to groups such as Iberdrola, which already ruled out new investments in Mexico at the end of last year.

Despite this philosophy, the president assures that he has no intention of doing without businessmen. Faced with criticism, he added: “I want to clarify that they are fundamental for the development of Mexico. It would not be possible to grow, it would not be possible to improve the economy of the country, there would be no progress without the participation of businessmen. But corruption does not help. So, we are not against businessmen, we are against corruption ”.

The reform, which has cost the Government criticism from business organizations and chambers of commerce, including those of Spain and the United States, represents a profound shift that laminates the principle of liberalization of the energy sector. This is in practice a brake on the most efficient plants, which are usually the renewable plants of private companies, are also the first to supply electricity. The order is now reversed and when the new law begins to be applied, the Federal Electricity Commission will have priority throughout the national market.

The paradigm shift poses a serious environmental conflict that both the opposition and the experts detailed during the parliamentary process. The plan does strengthen a parastatal company, but it also deals a blow to clean sources, such as wind power. One of the CFE’s main problems is the obsolescence of many of its thermal power plants. Thus, the criterion ceases to be efficiency in exchange for market concentration and to this it is added that with the reform, auctions for the purchase and supply of electricity will no longer be mandatory.

The analysts consulted do not hesitate to see in the plan a return to the past and a reconstruction of a kind of energy nationalism. The consultant David Shields considers that the president “uses a logic according to which he is going to return to a golden past, a past that was better, in which he was nationalized.” “Then he says: ‘What I am doing is changing the law of the electricity industry so that the country is better and that the electricity industry is not run by villains.’ And that gets applause. He is on a crusade against the corrupt, the criminals, people who weakened the CFE, a large company that was nationalized, ”he reasons. “What is worrying is that we will probably have more expensive electricity, which will not affect the people directly, because that energy has always been subsidized and will continue to be subsidized. Who it will affect is the industrialists. They are going to see an increase in their costs. And indirectly, it will affect the population ”.

According to Rodríguez, energy nationalism as a symbol moves precisely between these two aspects. For example, it refers to “one of the historical icons of Mexico in the twentieth century, almost founding, thanks to Lázaro Cárdenas.” On the other hand, the situation that led López Obrador to win the elections in 2018 “is the rejection of all associated ideas and commitments embodied in the Pact for Mexico by Peña Nieto.” And it was precisely around the opening of the energy market that the PRI, the PAN and the PRD found themselves in that common political platform, launched in 2012.

With these premises, the reform approved Tuesday night by the Senate raises more political and symbolic considerations than a true discussion about its benefits. “This also has a temporal dimension. At least as long as his term lasts, he will be able to control the price that the bulk of his electorate pays for energy, even if this affects future administrations ”, continues the political scientist. But his political calculus seems to revolve exclusively around his solid 65% approval rating. He realizes that he loses very little for every eccentricity ”. This Friday the electoral campaign begins in some states. What AMLO has made clear is that he is willing to take political and ideological confrontation to all fields to shore up his foundations.

