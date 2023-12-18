The Mexican president, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, has maintained that the murder of 12 young people at an inn in Guanajuato could be related to the high levels of drug consumption in the area of ​​​​the events. The president has stated that the phenomenon of violence in Guanajuato “requires special treatment.” “There are regions where, if there is more drug consumption, there is more violence and more homicides, and we have to see why consumption increased in Guanajuato, which is not the same as in Jalisco, let alone Oaxaca or Yucatán. There is even more consumption in that area of ​​Guanajuato than in Michoacán or Sinaloa, so it is a phenomenon and we must analyze it and confront it,” López Obrador said this Monday in his conference. morning.

Over the weekend, a group of young people held a Christmas posada at the Hacienda San José del Carmen, in the municipality of Salvatierra, near Guanajuato's border with Michoacán. An armed group showed up at dawn and attacked the attendees. 12 young people died, while others were injured. President López Obrador has stated that the investigation is led by the Guanajuato Prosecutor's Office, and that the federal government is providing collaboration. “Of course, our sincere hug goes to the families of the young people, of those who lost their lives, because it is an atrocious crime. “They were in an inn and they came to murder them,” the president said. Near the municipality of Salvatierra, in Celaya, five students were murdered in early December.

Guanajuato is a bastion governed by the conservative National Action Party (PAN) and has been on the list of the states with the most homicides in Mexico for several years. This Monday, López Obrador gave a sample at his conference and presented the global murder figures for last week, from December 14 to 17. Guanajuato doubled the numbers of other states characterized by violence, such as Michoacán, Morelos and Sonora. “Guanajuato requires special treatment, we have been saying it, there are already several cases like this and it is a structural, underlying problem, in my opinion, something that has been allowed to grow due to different circumstances and factors. It belongs to the States, and not the entire State of Guanajuato, but that strip, with the most drug consumption in the country,” López Obrador said.

The president has added some questions that allude to the omission of the authorities and their complicity in the drug phenomenon. Guanajuato is a town in dispute between the Santa Rosa de Lima cartel and the Jalisco Nueva Generación Cartel (CJNG). “How did consumption grow? It would have to be analyzed. And how was this drug trade also created? How were organized crime groups allowed to operate for so long? What relationship is there between criminal organizations and the authorities, their links, the agreements? And, above all, how to prevent violence from continuing to grow?” the president questioned.

López Obrador has once again pointed out that the phenomenon of drug consumption mainly affects young people and is due to social abandonment. The president has compared the crisis in some areas of Mexico where consumption is high to the fentanyl problem in the United States. “100,000 young people lose their lives every year due to fentanyl consumption. What is leading to this unbridled consumption, what is happening? This is a social crisis and it has to be addressed in this way, and there are no changes, they always seek to resolve it with coercive measures, when I consider that it is a social problem of disintegration of families, abandonment of young people, lack of attention to young people, loneliness of young people who choose drugs. So, if there is more consumption, there is more violence,” he said.

