The president of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, is in isolation after announcing that he has been infected with covid-19 for the third time. In his absence, the Secretary of the Interior, Adán Augusto López Hernández, led the morning press conference organized by the Government of Mexico from the headquarters of the National Palace, from Monday to Friday. “He is in isolation and under medical treatment, recovering. We hope that in two or three more days he can be present here at the press conferences, ”said the person in charge of domestic policy.

This Sunday, the president announced his state of health through a brief message on Twitter. “It’s not serious. My heart is 100 and since I had to suspend the tour, I am in Mexico City and from afar I celebrate the 16th birthday of Jesús Ernesto”, the president mentioned this Sunday in his last public message on social networks.

López Hernández informed that he will be in charge of the morning conferences until the president resumes his activities. “He has charged us to be very aware of the agenda, to meet the commitments that had been previously scheduled and in this case, pending the press conference,” said the official at the beginning of the media conference at the National Palace. .

The president’s health has occupied the main topics of conversation in social networks. In September, after revealing that in January 2022 he had undergone a catheterization due to the risk of suffering another heart attack, the president acknowledged that he is sick and has “various conditions” of the heart. “Everything that is said there is true and it has been expressed, perhaps the ambulance that went to Palenque at the beginning of January because there was a risk of a heart attack and they took me to the hospital, they recommended a catheterization, they told me, it must be done, they I asked for a few days, that’s when I got covid and I had to wait for the covid to pass and I already went to the hospital and they did the catheterization,” he explained after the medical report of his catheterization was made known in emails hacked by the Macaw group.

