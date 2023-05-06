López Obrador talks about fentanyl in one of his morning conferences at the National Palace. Mario Jasso (Dark Room)

A container with 600 packages of drugs has entered fully into the controversy between Mexico, the United States and China regarding the global trafficking of fentanyl. Andrés Manuel López Obrador affirmed that the shipment, intercepted this week in the port of Lázaro Cárdenas, is the latest evidence that the substance is not produced in the country, but that it arrives finished to be sold in the US market. “We already have proof,” said the president at his press conference this Friday. The president announced that he will send a new letter to request the cooperation of the Xi Jinping government in the fight against drugs to identify suspicious shipments and prevent them from leaving Asia. “In a very respectful way, we are going to send this information reiterating the request that they help us,” said López Obrador.

The Secretary of the Navy, Rafael Ojeda, explained that the container detected in Lázaro Cárdenas, one of the main ports in the Mexican Pacific, had packages that weighed between 34 and 35 kilos, in which traces of fentanyl and methamphetamine were found, camouflaged in a shipment of fuel resin. The cargo left the Chinese city of Qingdao and passed through the Busan port terminal in South Korea, before reaching Mexican territory, according to authorities.

Ojeda said that toxicological tests were carried out to determine the presence of the drugs, after an inspection with a team of trained dogs cast “certain doubts.” “This takes time because you have to do a very deep analysis,” said the admiral, adding that the shipment appeared “several weeks ago,” without specifying dates. “The product was contaminated,” the Navy secretary said, after new chemical tests were carried out on Thursday.

File image of a fentanyl seizure, in Sinaloa. NATIONAL GUARD

In early April, López Obrador released a letter to his Chinese counterpart in which he asked for his support to stop fentanyl trafficking, after weeks of tensions with legislators and United States government agencies, such as the DEA and the Department of State, who criticize its security policy and point to Mexico as the epicenter of the drug supply. Congressmen from the most recalcitrant wing of the Republican Party are seeking to revive a bill to designate Mexican cartels as terrorist groups, which would allow Washington to launch military operations on Mexican soil to hunt down criminal groups. The Government of López Obrador has said that the approach is inadmissible and alien to international law. “We are not asking for your support before these rude threats, but for help for humanitarian reasons to control this traffic,” the Mexican president wrote in a two-page document.

China’s response came a couple of days later, via Mao Ning, a spokeswoman for the Foreign Ministry. Beijing, a geopolitical and commercial rival of the US, showed empathy and condemned “the hegemonic and harassing practices against the Mexican side”, but assured that “there is no so-called illegal fentanyl trafficking” between the two countries. “The problem of fentanyl abuse in the US is rooted in itself, and the problem is entirely Made in the USA, American-made,” retorted Mao, a third-level official.

After Beijing’s response on April 8, the López Obrador government launched a new question a couple of days later: “If it is not produced in China, then where?” Each side offers completely different versions.

Anne Milgram, director of the DEA, affirmed this week that the Mexican cartels have a preponderant role and control the illegal market. “There are two cartels, the Sinaloa Cartel and the Jalisco Nueva Generación Cartel, which are responsible for practically all the fentanyl and methamphetamine consumed in the United States,” said the official. Milgram said that for years Chinese partners in criminal organizations have stopped shipping fentanyl directly to the United States and have moved into the trade in precursors, the substances from which the drug is made.

The director of the DEA, Anne Milgram, during a conference on May 2, in California (USA). MIKE BLAKE (REUTERS)

“They buy precursor chemicals from China, ship them to Mexico, mass-produce fentanyl, use a lot of it to make fake pills, and then bring it into the United States by land, by air, and by sea,” he added. As tensions soar on both sides of the border, Milgram hinted that the dialogue between the White House and the Chinese authorities remains deadlocked: “We know that China is not going to cooperate with us in the fight against drugs.”

In parallel, the children of Joaquín El Chapo Guzmán, the founder and historical leader of the Sinaloa Cartel, distanced himself from the accusations of drug trafficking and organized crime against him, announced in the United States on April 14. “We have never produced, manufactured or marketed fentanyl,” said Los Chapitos, as the capo’s heirs are known, in a letter attributed to them and delivered by one of his father’s lawyers to the media. The capo’s heirs said they were “victims of persecution”, although they did assure that “in Sinaloa there are multiple people who work for him.”

In the midst of the latest chapter of the US crusade against drugs, reproaches, demarcations and irreconcilable versions emerge. The United States points to Mexico and China as the global epicenters of fentanyl trafficking, a claim that has intensified ahead of next year’s presidential elections. The Mexican government refuses to be blamed, accuses a propaganda campaign and asks that its neighbor recognize its responsibility as the driving force behind the lawsuit. And the Chinese authorities have marked their distance, while a shipment with 600 packages of resin has once again stirred up the waters.

